Sports

Table tennis: Han Ying loses to number one |

rej November 10, 2020

Weihai (dpa) – German table tennis player Han Ying only narrowly failed in the World Cup semifinals because of world number one Chen Meng from China.

The 37-year-old only lost the duel in Weihai, China in the deciding seventh set. Han equalized a 3: 3 deficit against the 2019 World Cup finalist, but then lost 4:11 in the seventh round. In her first appearance at the World Cup, the player of Polish Champions League winner KTS Tarnobrzeg will play a match for third place against Japan’s Mima Ito at noon.

The World Cup is the first international table tennis competition after an hiatus of almost eight months. Due to the corona pandemic, it takes place in a tournament bubble, modeled on the North American basketball league NBA, in which players in the hotel and lobby are isolated from the outside world. The Men’s World Cup with the two German national players Patrick Franziska and Dimitrij Ovtcharov starts this Friday.

rej

Related Articles

Gluten-Free Bread Products Market
October 22, 2020
17

Research on Enteric Disease Testing Devices Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: BioMerieux, Cepheid, DiaSorin, BD

October 22, 2020
15

Flensburg-Handewitt beats Elverum in the Champions League | Free press

November 9, 2020
5

Smart Glasses Market Report- Includes Dynamics, Products, Application | Seiko Epson, ThirdEye, Vuzix, Amazon

October 27, 2020
14

Post Impact Of Covid-19:Medicated Personal Care Products Market company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value(Personal Care,TWASA,KPH Cosmos,Edana,Johnson & Johnson,L’Oreal)

Close