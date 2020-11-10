Table tennis: Han Ying loses to number one

Weihai (dpa) – German table tennis player Han Ying only narrowly failed in the World Cup semifinals because of world number one Chen Meng from China.

The 37-year-old only lost the duel in Weihai, China in the deciding seventh set. Han equalized a 3: 3 deficit against the 2019 World Cup finalist, but then lost 4:11 in the seventh round. In her first appearance at the World Cup, the player of Polish Champions League winner KTS Tarnobrzeg will play a match for third place against Japan’s Mima Ito at noon.

The World Cup is the first international table tennis competition after an hiatus of almost eight months. Due to the corona pandemic, it takes place in a tournament bubble, modeled on the North American basketball league NBA, in which players in the hotel and lobby are isolated from the outside world. The Men’s World Cup with the two German national players Patrick Franziska and Dimitrij Ovtcharov starts this Friday.