Graphene Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

MarketStudyReport.com Adds New Report Graphene Market 2019 – 2026 research report providing information and data By Product, By Application, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast spreading across 162 Pages with table and figures in it.

Graphene Market is expected to exceed USD 400 million by 2026. Growing consumption of graphene in electronics sector especially in the developing economies is augmenting the market growth.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/496346/?utm_source=rejerusalem.com-AN

Proliferating electronics and semiconductor industries in China, Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and India is one of the major factors boosting the overall graphene market growth. Graphene is widely known for its superior electrical conductivity, toughness and durability and is majorly used in the manufacturing of coatings on mobile and laptop screens; sensors, circuits, and memory chips. In June 2019, researchers at the University of Exeter used Complementary metal?oxide?semiconductor (CMOS)-compatible processes to manufacture graphene-based humidity sensors which exhibited superior performance in comparison to the commercial ones at lower-cost and lower-power. Furthermore, graphene is steadily penetrating in the automotive sector and gaining popularity in the production of light weight composite materials. For instance, in August 2019, Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) launched a new lighter and higher-performance Mono R supercar which incorporated the use of graphene-enhanced carbon fiber in every car body component.

Some major findings of the graphene market report include:

– Increasing R&D investments in the North America is the chief factor driving the market growth

– Graphene oxide is projected to dominate in the coming years owing to its increasing usage in polymers as it improves the properties of conductivity, toughness, tensile strength, and elasticity

– Electronics industry will witness the largest market share in the coming years due to rising demand for graphene in the production of memory chips and smartphone screens.

– Major players operating in the graphene market are Graphenea S.A., Applied Graphene Materials plc, XG Sciences, Inc., Haydale Limited, and Grafoid Inc.

– Companies are engaged in expansion, product launches, joint venture, and R&D investment for expanding their business operations and to gain competitive advantage

The mono-layer & bi-layer graphene product segment will be worth more than 50 million in 2026. Mono-layer form is generally produced on the surface of copper by CVD process and is majorly used in microelectronics applications such as micro- and nano-electromechanical systems; flexible batteries; conductive coatings; and chemical and biological sensors. Bi-layer form has zero band gap; however, it can be introduced. There are ongoing research activities to consider its potential in the production of ultrafast lithium ion conductors, ultrahard carbon films and field-effect transistors, and superconductors.

Apart from its major uses in electronic, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries, graphene is gradually being adopted in the energy and healthcare sectors. It is considerably used in energy generation and storage in the form of super capacitors, Li-ion batteries, electrodes. Also, it has a significant potential in the solar panels manufacturing, thus, supporting the renewable energy sector. Also, it is used in the production of biosensors in the healthcare industry owing to its flexibility and toughness. Moreover, it finds applications in cancer treatment, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and medical devices.

Prominent industry players in the graphene market includes Applied Graphene Materials, ACS Materials LLC, Grafoid Inc., Graphenea S.A., Haydale Limited, Applied Nanotech, Inc, Angstron Materials, Inc., and XG Sciences, etc. Capacity expansion, new product launch, investment in R&D, and joint ventures are key strategies adopted by the graphene manufactures to gain profitability and significant market position in the industry.

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4. Data sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.2.1. Paid sources

1.4.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Graphene market 360 degree synopsis,

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Graphene Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2. Vendor matrix

3.4. Industry impact forces

3.4.1. Growth drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing graphene penetration in the electronic industry

3.4.1.2. Increasing use of graphene in automotive & aerospace industries

3.4.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1. High manufacturing cost and environmental concerns associated with graphene production

3.5. Growth potential analysis

3.6. Technology trends

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. U.S.

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. China

3.8. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.8.1. Strategy dashboard

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.9.1. Supplier power

3.9.2. Buyer power

More Details on this Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/graphene-market

Related Report:

Global (United States, European Union and China) Graphene Market Research Report 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Graphene is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-graphene-market-research-report-2019-2025/?utm_source=Americanewshour.com-AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog