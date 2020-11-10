📰 Myosin A, a new potential target in the fight against malaria

Malaria, which is transmitted by the Plasmodium parasite, is a disease that still kills half a million people each year and is a major public health problem. In an article published in Elife magazine, the scientists made a major breakthrough by detailing the mechanism of action of myosin A, an engine. (A motor is a device that converts non-mechanical energy (wind, chemical, electrical, thermal for example) into mechanical energy or work.[réf. nécessaire]) molecularly essential for a Plasmodium infection. These results open a new avenue in the development of antimalarial treatments specifically targeting this motor (a motor (from the Latin mōtor: “the one who stirs”)) is a device that moves matter by providing force. It works from the start. of a …).

Figure: Invasion of an erythrocyte by a merozoite from P. falciparum. PfMyoA is a central part of a macromolecular complex called the glideosome. Right: crystallographic structure of PfMyoA.

Malaria (Malaria (from the Latin paludis, “swamp”), also called malaria (from the Italian Mal’aria, “bad air”), is an infectious disease caused by a parasite of the genus Plasmodium, …) – also called malaria – is a disease (disease is an impairment of the functions or the health of a living organism, animal or plant). Parasite caused by protozoa of the genus Plasmodium. These parasites have a complex life cycle (life is the name) 🙂 alternating mobile stages that can migrate very quickly in the body and immobile stages called merozoites that infect blood cells (erythrocytes) and are responsible for symptoms of the disease. The emergence of P. falciparum resistance to artemisinin (artemisinin (Qing hao su (青蒿素) in Chinese) is the active ingredient isolated from the annual mugwort plant …) is a public health problem (Public health may can be defined in various ways. It can in fact be presented as “the study of the one hand of …) urgent. Despite more than a century (a century is now a period of a hundred years. The word comes from the Latin saeculum, what.” Race, generation meant. There was then the duration of a generation …) of research (La Scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Through metonymic expansion, scientific research also denotes …), medicinal products are rare and these parasites develop resistance to all treatments.

The ability of these parasites to move and infect their host’s cells is based on a very specific molecular motor called myosin A (PfMyoA in P. falciparum), which is part of a macromolecular complex called a glideosome. Myosins are very common molecular motors in living things. They are involved in muscle contraction or displacement (in geometry, displacement is a similarity that preserves distances and oriented angles. In psychoanalysis, displacement is a mechanism of movement that moves value and ultimately means …) cells. From the point of view (seeing is the sense that makes it possible to observe and analyze the environment by receiving and interpreting light radiation.) Myosins consist of their structure from a motor domain capable of hydrolyzing adenosine (adenosine is a nucleoside, that is formed when adenine is bound to a ribose core (called ribofuranose …) triphosphate (ATP) and an adjacent domain called the lever arm. Energy (In common sense, energy refers to anything that makes it possible to do work, generate heat, light and movement.) The energy provided by the hydrolysis of ATP leads to changes in the energy within the motor caused by the lever arm which leads to the generation of force (The word force can denote a mechanical force over things and metaphorically also a willpower or even an equivalent “cardinal” moral virtue to courage (cf. the article “strength (virtue)” … ).

As part of a collaboration with the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and transmission (higher studies). ..) scientists from Vermont (USA) and Imperial College (Great Britain) the mechanism of myosin A deciphered in context (the context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, sentence or text includes the surrounding words. The …) Infection of human cells by the parasite P. falciparum . Several crystallographic structures of the protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule made up of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. In general …) we can understand the mechanism of PfMyoA force production, which is the atypical leverage of this Protein controls. Using structural information, parasitology experiments carried out at Imperial College showed that the building blocks of the lever arm are essential for the parasite to infect the blood cells and thus for the disease to progress.

This work designates myosin A as a therapeutic target (therapeutics (from the Greek therapeuein) are the part of medicine that studies and applies the treatment of diseases.) Optionally for the development of new malaria treatments. The crystallographic structures of PfMyoA pave the way for a rational design of small inhibitory molecules that are able to specifically block the action of this essential motor for the pathogen (the pathogenic term (from the Greek παθογ? Νεια! “Birth of pain” ) means: what causes disease, germs …).

