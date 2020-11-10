Global Mecanum Wheel Market to exhibit a strong CAGR through 2026

According to reliable sources, the global mecanum wheel market is projected to witness a high growth rate over 2021-2026, owing to burgeoning adoption across various industries such as medical, aerospace, and logistics. In the aerospace industry, mecanum wheels are deployed in omnidirectional forklift trucks to optimize aircraft maintenance tasks by reducing the time and financial resources spent. These wheels are also used by research and design organizations as well as individuals to develop locomotive prototypes for R&D, robotics, and educational purposes. Not just that in the healthcare sector, mecanum wheels are used in electric wheelchairs.

Mecanum wheel has a number of external rollers which rotate on their own axis and offer vehicle maneuverability in all directions. These wheels allow in-place rotation, hence enabling vehicles to operate in tight spaces. A broad application spectrum ranging from small hobby robotic kits to heavy duty industrial vehicles, will drive the market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, heavy weight, high cost, difficulty with irregular surfaces, and complex manufacturing process associated with mecanum wheel will act as a growth restraint in the approaching years.

Based on the wheel type, the market segment is categorized into nylon, polyurethane, rubber, and others. Polyurethane segment is expected to register a noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period. The mecanum wheels made with polyurethane have high abrasion and impact resistance properties, along with resistance to tearing and high load bearing capacity, which has advanced their sales across the globe.

Furthermore, rubber type mecanum wheel market is projected to show sizeable growth in the forthcoming years. The segmental growth can be attributed to easy availability of rubber in tandem with properties such as high abrasion resistance, tear resistance, and high tensile strength.

Elaborating on the application backdrop, the global mecanum wheel market from logistics equipment applications is slated to grow significantly during the study period, owing to rising utilization of these wheels in industrial forklifts for carrying heavy loads. They are also used for industrial operations like block storage, order picking, assembly, and production, which will further augment the revenues from logistics equipment applications in the coming years.

As per the regional analysis, the global mecanum wheel market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, with substantial contribution from nations like the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Russia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, and others. Rising geriatric population in Asia Pacific, will boost the demand for mecanum drive electric wheelchairs. Additionally, rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India will boost the demand for mecanum wheel drive vehicles for logistics management.

Major players of the global mecanum wheel market include Wanda Tool, Sisiku, Robokits India, HAION Caster, West Coast Products, Kuka, AndyMark, and Rotacaster. These market leaders are undertaking extensive R&D activities to improve product features and enhance their market stake.

