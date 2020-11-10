📰 A “hole” in Jupiter

The shadow of the volcanic moon Io appears on the planet Jupiter in this image captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. This shadow seems to penetrate the huge planet. Like solar eclipses on Earth in this black disk that crosses (A sleeper is a fundamental element of the railroad line. It is a part that is placed across the track under the rails to determine the distance and the ‘inclination and transmission to the Ballast …) the tops of Jupiter’s clouds we would witness a solar eclipse (A solar eclipse is equivalent to the covering of a light source by a physical object. In astronomy, a solar eclipse occurs when an object (such as a planet or a natural satellite) is an entire solar source obscured, Io is a complete masking (fully or fully automatic, or by completion or automatic completion by Anglicism, a computer functionality that enables …) The sun (the sun (Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek) is the central star of the solar system. In the …).

Photo credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS / Kevin M. Gill (CC-BY)



Such events often occur on Jupiter because it is a large planet with many moons. Unlike most of the other planets in our solar system the axis of Jupiter is in comparison not strongly inclined to its orbit, so that the sun, viewed from the planet, moves very little from the equatorial plane. This means that Jupiter's satellites regularly cast their shadows on the giant planet throughout its year.

The short distance between the probe Juno and the planet Jupiter made the capture possible of this extraordinary image. The shadow measures approximately 3,600 kilometers width, or approximately the diameter of Io. Slightly larger than our moon, Io is famous for its many active volcanoes. In particular, impressive ejecta geysers were photographed well above the thin atmosphere of the satellite.

Kevin M. Gill created this color-enhanced image using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager. The raw image was taken on September 11, 2019 at 8.41 p.m. PDT (11.41 p.m. EDT) when Juno made his 22nd close flyby of Jupiter. At the time of the picture the spaceship was approximately 7,862 kilometers from the cloud cover, at a latitude by 21 degrees.

