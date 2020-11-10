Business

Impact of Covid-19 on Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2020-2028 – Cognizant, Wipro, Thoughtonomy, UiPath, EXL, IBM, etc.

frankvaladez November 10, 2020

The latest research report on the “Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market report are: Cognizant, Wipro, Thoughtonomy, UiPath, EXL, IBM

The report covers various aspects of the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence.

***NOTE***

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market
  • Stakeholders in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Natural Language Processing, Machine and Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini Bots and RPA, Computer Vision, Others

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segmentation, By Application:
Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market
  3. Major Developments in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market
  8. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

