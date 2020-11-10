Torque Converter 2020 Market Expected to Reach USD 6.4 Billion By 2027 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications| Global Players- EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc

The Global Torque Converter Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025, from USD 6.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Torque Converter market.

Analyse and forecast Torque Converter market on the basis of component, body type and fuel type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product component, body type and fuel type.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Major Market Players Covered in The Torque Converter Market Are:

The key players operating in the global torque converter market are –

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

The other players in the market are EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (Vermont), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Ford (U S ), Hyundai (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), and TATA (India), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Dynamic Manufacturing (Germany), Precision Industries (Australia), ACC Performance Products Plus (U.S.), Stewart & Stevenson (U.S.)

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

Global Torque Converter Market Scope and Segments

Torque Converter market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the Torque Converter market has been segmented into 90 degrees, 180 degrees, and others.

On the basis of application, the Torque Converter market has been segmented into architectural, traffic, industries, and others.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Torque Converter Market:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

