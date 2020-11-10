🔎 PSA Peugeot Citroën – definition and explanations

introduction

Creation 1965: PSA key data 1976: Fusion (In physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from the solid to the liquid state. For a pure body, ie for a substance made up of all identical molecules, the fusion takes place in …) Peugeot (Peugeot is a brand of a French car manufacturer founded in 1896 by Armand Peugeot of the Peugeot family. Head office is in Paris and design offices …) and Citroën (Citroën is a French car manufacturer founded in 1919 by André Citroën has been.).

1978: Control (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used interchangeably with examination, verification and mastery.) By Chrysler Europe (Europe is a land region that can be viewed as a continent in its own right, but also like the end … ) (which became Talbot in 1979 (Talbot was a French-British automobile manufacturer).

1986: Discontinuation of the Talbot brand. Key figures Peugeot family Legal form Société anonyme Euronext share: UGB headquarters Paris (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the Île-de-France region. This city is built on a loop of the Seine, in the center of Paris Basin, between the confluence of the Marne and …) (France) Management Philippe Varin (took office on June 1, 2009), CEO Shareholders Peugeot family group: 30.3%

Barclays Global Investors: 4.9%

Treasury shares: 3.07%

Employees: 2.80%

Natixis Asset Management: 2.66%

Crates (wooden crates are used to package products in multiple pieces that need to be delivered together) Deposits and shipments: 2.14%

BNP Paribas Asset Management Group: 1.13% activity (s) Automobile (An automobile or car is a land vehicle that is self-propelled by means of an engine. This vehicle is designed for land transport.) Product (s) Passenger and commercial vehicles . Transportation (transportation is the process of moving something or someone from one place to another, mostly using vehicles and means of communication (road, canal, etc.). Actions by …) and logistics (logistics is the activity that aims to manage the physical operations of an organization in order to provide resources that match the needs, economic conditions and quality of service …). Automotive equipment. Automobile finance. Peugeot Automobile subsidiary (s)

Citroën cars

Talbot Automobile (missing)

Faurecia (Faurecia is a French automotive equipment company.)

Gefco

Peugeot Motocycles number 186.220 (December 2009) Website (A website consists of a series of websites linked together and published under one web address. We also say website of …) Official website Own resources € 12.4 billion (2009) Debt € 2 billion (2009) number (A number is a symbol for numbers.) Sales € 48.4 billion (2009)

-10.9% (2008) net profit – € 1.2 billion (2009) Highest remuneration Philippe Varin: modify € 1,300,000 / year

PSA Peugeot-Citroën is a privately owned French car manufacturer owned by the Peugeot family and controlling the Peugeot and Citroën makes. The group is the 2nd European manufacturer, behind the German group Volkswagen AG (Volkswagen AG (abbreviated as VAG, also Volkswagen group, Volkswagen group in English or Volkswagen group in German) is a German automobile group. AG …) and the 7th . in the world.

history

PSA (Peugeot Société Anonyme) was founded in 1965 as a holding company for the automotive company of the same name. Indeed, it is a legal transfer from the Société des Automobiles Peugeot, which becomes PSA.

The birth of PSA Peugeot-Citroën takes place in September 1976 after absorption (in optics, absorption refers to the process by which the energy of a photon is picked up by another entity, for example an atom that makes a transition between two energy levels …) by Citroën SA by Peugeot SA in December 1974 at the request of the French government because Citroën is bankrupt and on the verge of bankruptcy after the sums of money (L. Silver or silver metal is a chemical element with the symbol Ag – from the Latin Argentum – and the atomic number 47.), which is contained in failed projects. Finances were carefully managed for Peugeot and PSA achieved good results from 1976 to 1979.

On August 10, 1978, Peugeot announced the acquisition of Chrysler Europe (Simca in France, Rootes in the UK and Barreiros in Spain) for $ 230 million 999 999) and precedes one billion …) FRF) and becomes the n No. 1 in Europe and No. 4 in the world behind General Motors (General Motors NYSE Euronext: GM is an automotive company based in the United States of America in Detroit, Michigan and a multinational. It markets under numerous brands: …), Ford (Ford Motor Company, commonly referred to simply as Ford, is an American automobile manufacturer.) And Toyota (Toyota is an automobile manufacturer, originally from Japan. The group’s headquarters are in the city of Toyota (which took over the company name), near Nagoya.). In July 1979, Chrysler Europe adopted the name Talbot. The French group PSA then formed three brands: Peugeot, Talbot and Citroën. The successive acquisitions of Citroën and Chrysler Europe in the midst of the economic crisis brought the group into financial difficulties between 1980 and 1985.

In mid-July 1983, Peugeot-Talbot announced the cut of 7,371 jobs, or 9% of the group’s workforce. On July 27, Jacques Delors declared: “A better financial structure would allow Peugeot to solve its social problems in a brutal way.” The CFDT union assumes that the employment problem will persist throughout the decade (a decade equals ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words of decem “ten” and annus “year) as is the case with Renault and at Citroën.

PSA will then develop a synergy between its brands and develop projects on the same basis in order to limit production costs. This is particularly the case with the Peugeot 104 (the 104 is a small French car built by Peugeot), which has two derivatives: the Citroën LN and the Talbot Samba. But the gradual fall of Talbot a few years later ended that three-brand deal. The synergies are not fully exploited as two twin models, the Peugeot 106 (The 106 is a small French B-segment car that Peugeot built between 1991 and 2003 (Restyling 1996). This vehicle was a huge success, which was reflected . ..) and the Citroën Saxo (The Citroën Saxo is a B-segment car model from the French car manufacturer Citroën.) have only 40% common elements.

While Talbot disappeared in France in 1986, the group’s other two brands rebounded thanks to the Peugeot 205 models (the Peugeot 205 was one of Peugeot’s flagship models. From 1983 to 1999 it produced 5,278,000 units, making it the Peugeot the. ..) and Citroën BX (The Citroën BX is a type of automobile that was produced in 2,337,016 units between 1982 and 1993.).

The group will stabilize thereafter, before experiencing another strong growth between 1998 and 2003, thanks in particular to the success of the Peugeot 206 (The Peugeot 206 is a car model made by the Peugeot manufacturer that was launched on September 10, 1998.) , Motors (A motor is a device that converts non-mechanical energy (e.g. wind, chemistry, electrics, heat) into mechanical energy or work.[réf. nécessaire]) Diesel and a smart policy of cooperation.

In order to reduce research (scientific research mainly relates to all measures for the generation and development of knowledge, etc.) and production costs, PSA has been working specifically with its competitors for several years. The oldest have been with Renault (mechanic) since 1966 and Fiat (Fiat (abbreviation for Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino, Italian car manufacturer Turin) is an automobile manufacturer based in Turin in northern Italy …) with the Sevel subsidiaries (Sevel SpA (Società Europea Veicoli Leggeri – European Light Vehicle Company) is a joint company PSA Peugeot Citroën – Fiat, which since 1983 has specialized in the production of commercial vehicles and minivans made in …) (light commercial vehicles) It was reinforced with Ford (all diesel engines), Toyota (small entry-level car), BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.ogg or BMW (in French: Bavarian engine production)) a …) (petrol engines) and Mitsubishi (4 × 4). In order to enlarge the silhouettes of vehicles, the group has also committed itself to a platform guideline (principles common to several vehicles): Platforms 1, 2 and 3.