HSV trainer: “I said we still stumble every now and then”

Again, winning against Holstein Kiel is not enough. HSV leads in the 90th minute. But despite the draw, it is clear for the Hamburgers: they are better than in previous years.

Kiel (AP) – The goal conceded in the stoppage time for the draw against Holstein Kiel spoiled the mood for Hamburger SV. Three minutes after being substituted, Kiel attacking player Joshua Mees made it 1: 1 (0: 1).

Moritz Dreyer led HSV in the lead. In the fifth second division game against Kiel, the Hamburg team missed a victory. During the preseason under coach Dieter Hecking, last minute goals were one of the biggest problems. Some points were left out. Could this be another stumbling block for Hamburg?

“We don’t get anything for the last season. We don’t pay anything for that, ”said coach Daniel Thioune. This probably means the coach doesn’t want to open that barrel in the first place, so as not to throw his back team into the rumor again.

After seven games unbeaten, HSV leads with 17 points. The place of relegation is five points. It’s doing better than in previous years. Last season, after seven games, Hamburg was second with 16 points, two years ago third with 13 points. The end of the song is known: Fourth twice, promotion failed.

“We gave up the game because we didn’t play the counterattacks,” Thioune said. The 46-year-old manager doesn’t want to make a fuss on his team’s promotion path so far. “I told you that we still travel from time to time. This raffle is also part of our development process – we have to learn the lessons from it, ”he said.

Center-back Toni Leistner, who returned for the first time after his second suspension of the season, was confident. “I am still convinced that we will continue our good race after the international break.” HSV will receive VfL Bochum in just under two weeks, then depart for Heidenheim. After that, the Hamburgers still want to be undefeated.