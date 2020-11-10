Unionist Luthe: “Loris makes me better”

Berlin (AP) – Goalkeeper Andreas Luthe has always been aware that he would face the competition this summer even if he moved from FC Augsburg to Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin.

“From day one, I assumed there was still movement. This has been clearly communicated, “Luthe said in the” Kicker Meets DAZN “podcast.

Although the Union also brought Liverpool FC’s Loris Karius to An der Alten Försterei after him, Luthe had the upper hand in the next competition. “It’s not stressful for me,” he admitted. He instead enjoys the race for number one: “Loris makes me better rather than worse when I know he’s on my neck,” said the 33-year-old.