After the terror: what to do in Europe

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – After the bloody terrorist attacks in Dresden, Paris, Nice and Vienna, Germany, France and Austria are planning a joint initiative against Islamist terrorism.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) discusses it today with French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU leaders during a video conference.

An Austrian media report on a possible ban on message encryption on channels such as Whatsapp has caused a stir before. The German Presidency of the Council of the EU has drawn up a draft resolution on the management of encryption on behalf of EU states, as confirmed by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Initially, however, the goal is only a “permanent dialogue with industry” on proposed solutions that “represent the least possible interference with encryption systems”. The draft resolution does not contain any proposal for a solution or any request to weaken the encryption systems.

Labor faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) demanded more investigative powers with drastic words. “The security authorities must make all available means available as quickly as possible to defuse human explosives in good time,” he told the German press agency in Berlin. The law of constitutional protection voted in the cabinet must be quickly transmitted to the Bundestag, “so that our investigators can evaluate this encrypted communication”.

“The Islamist attacks and killings in Dresden, Nice and Vienna are a sad reminder of how tense the security situation is,” Brinkhaus said. The German intelligence services currently count around 620 Islamist threats. “It’s scary, and it’s not something we can just take.” Authorities consider people dangerous if they trust politically motivated acts of violence up to and including a terrorist attack.

European FDP politician Nicola Beer warned of quick recipes against terrorism and included the debate on a possible encryption ban. “This measure would be a mistake,” said the vice-president of the European Parliament of the German News Agency. “In a digital world, end-to-end encryption is at the heart of secure communication between citizens, which we must not break lightly.” Terrorists would seek other means after a ban, for example camouflaged through video games.

Instead, Beer called on investigators to have better coordinated access to Europol police authority data, a better equipped police force and justice system, and consistent action against foreign funding of “activities. extremists in religious disguise ”. Teachers of the Muslim religion must be trained in Europe. Extremely suspicious people should be captured and deported, beer demanded.

In Dresden on October 4, a Syrian classified as dangerous had a man fatally and another seriously injured with a knife. Also in October, a teacher was beheaded by a suspected Islamist in Paris and three people were killed by another violent criminal in a church in Nice. A week ago in Vienna, a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization shot dead four people and injured more than 20 others. After the terrorist acts, calls for closer cooperation in Europe became stronger again.

Chancellor Kurz made three points during an appearance with EU Council President Michel on Monday: “a more robust approach” against the thousands of terrorist fighters who, for example, fought in Syria and then returned in Europe; a concerted struggle against political Islam, which is the ideological basis of terrorism; and “adequate protection of Europe’s external borders”.

The head of the Council Michel created a European institute for the training of Islamic preachers. Europe must crack down on ideology that promotes hatred and violent extremism, Michel said. In Germany, the German Conference on Islam will also indicate on Tuesday who should preach in which language in German mosques. The videoconference will be opened by Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU).

French President Macron has already announced that he will better protect French borders. He also calls for a reassessment of the Schengen area, where there are normally no border controls. Macron receives Kurz for a working lunch on Tuesday before they both hook up with Merkel, Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (at 3 p.m.) via video. A joint press conference (4 p.m.) is then scheduled.

The fight against terrorism must be promoted this Friday at the Council of Interior Ministers of the EU. The next EU Heads of State and Government video link next week is also expected to address this.