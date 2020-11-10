Karliczek bets on large-scale vaccine production

Berlin (dpa) – After the promising results of the Mainz-based company Biontech in the development of a corona vaccine, Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) is relying on large-scale production.

“It will be important to produce the vaccine as quickly as possible and in large quantities,” said Karliczek of the German news agency in Berlin. The news from Biontech and Pfizer is a source of optimism.

The companies announced Monday that their vaccine offered more than 90% protection against Covid-19. However, studies on this are not yet complete. The companies have announced an application for approval in the United States for next week at the earliest. Approval is also to be sought in Europe.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) urges the EU to conclude a supply contract with Biontech and Pfizer in the coming days. So far there has been a preliminary contract, but no closing, Spahn criticized Monday night on ZDF. We must now come to a conclusion. “In any case, as German Minister of Health, I would be hard-pressed to explain whether in other parts of the world a vaccine produced in Germany was vaccinated more quickly than in Germany itself.”

The European Commission has for some time been negotiating with Biontech / Pfizer a framework agreement for the delivery of the vaccine to all EU countries. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon that a contract for 300 million doses of vaccine would be concluded soon.

Swiss virologist Isabella Eckerle said on Monday evening of the “tough but fair” ARD program: “The vaccine will help us out of the pandemic”. However, there will be a long transition phase during which corona protection measures will have to be maintained. “It should not be imagined that the vaccine will come and that from tomorrow we can go back to our old life,” said Eckerle, who heads the Center for Emerging Viral Diseases at the University of Geneva.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach said on the program that it is not yet known whether those who have been vaccinated will continue to be infected with the corona virus and could be contagious to other people as well. According to Lauterbach, it would take at least a year for all of Germany to be vaccinated to the point of “herd immunity.” It is only then that we can talk about doing without mask and distance. The next few months would be very difficult – 2021 will essentially be another year of restrictions.

World Medical Association President Frank Ulrich Montgomery told Passauer Neue Presse of the Biontech news: “It is certainly a great success and a milestone, but not a breakthrough yet. The study has not been fully evaluated. “Hopes are growing that they will have a vaccine for the foreseeable future. But if the application for approval is made in November, that does not mean that the application will be approved in December.

Leif-Erik Sander, head of the research group on infection immunology and vaccine research at Charité in Berlin, recalled that not too much can be said about the possible side effects of the vaccine. According to the company, there were no side effects related to safety. Sander points out, however, that “the period of observation of relevant side effects of vaccines is still too short”.

It is also unclear whether the vaccine is equally effective in different groups – especially risk groups such as the elderly, Sander said. There was also no information on the degree of protection of the vaccination against severe courses of Covid-19. “It must also show how long the vaccine protection lasts.” If the high efficacy of over 90 percent is confirmed, “that would be surprisingly high vaccine efficacy,” Sander says.