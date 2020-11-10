Cum-ex scandal: the coalition wants to recover more tax money

Berlin (dpa) – The black-red coalition wants to tighten its pace in the face of the Cum-Ex tax scandal. It should be possible to recover billions of embezzled dollars longer than before.

To this end, it should be possible in the future to confiscate illegally obtained profits, even in cases of limitation. In addition, the limitation period in the event of particularly serious tax fraud should be increased from 10 to 12 years.

Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Andreas Jung said: “In the pursuit of cum-ex acts and when tax money is recovered, there needs to be consistency and rigor.” Assets illegally obtained under cum-ex agreements should be confiscated; these serious acts must not expire at the end of the year. SPD parliamentary group vice chairman Achim Post said the authors should under no circumstances be allowed to prevent billions in revenue from their tax evasion.

In “cum-ex” transactions, stock traders staged confusion with the tax authorities with shares with (“cum”) and without (“ex”) dividends – as a result, the state reimbursed the shares. capital gains taxes repeatedly, even if they had not been paid. The German state suffered significant damage of several billion euros.

Post said recoveries have already been greatly facilitated. Now, as a second step, new legal changes should be initiated quickly, which would allow an even more extensive state collection of the cumulative benefits and would also extend the limitation periods. “The message is clear: tax evasion against the general public should not be worth it. Authors must be held accountable for their actions. “

Jung said, “We are removing legal barriers that prevent fundraising for legally prescribed crimes and extending the statute of limitations for particularly serious tax evasion from 10 to 12 years.”

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) wrote in a letter to members of government parliamentary groups that a change in the law was needed to collect income illegally obtained through ex-commerce deals. Depending on the current legal situation, the limitation period could preclude a number of state confiscation requests.

The initial plan was to make the necessary changes to the law as part of an already planned reform of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the reform will probably not come into force until the middle of next year. “We don’t want to wait another day longer than necessary to collect the cum-ex winnings.” Therefore, the necessary changes should be removed from the draft reform of the Criminal Procedure Code and incorporated into the annual tax law.

For example, NRW Justice Minister Peter Biesenbach (CDU) spoke in favor of a tougher pace. The Cologne prosecutor’s office has by far the highest number of ongoing criminal proceedings nationwide, as the Federal Central Tax Office is based in Bonn – the Cologne priority unit is responsible for this.

In Germany’s first cum-ex criminal case in March, the Bonn regional court convicted two UK stock traders who had made significant contributions to the investigation as key witnesses to suspended sentences. It was the first time that Cum-Ex was considered a criminal offense. The Federal Court of Justice has the final say on this – when it will decide is still unclear.