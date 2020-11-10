Peruvian president removed from office by parliament

Until recently, it did not appear that enough votes would allow Martin Vizcarra to be impeached. But then compromising news broke – and the president snubbed some MPs.

Lima (dpa) – Amid the Corona crisis, the Peruvian parliament ousted President Martín Vizcarra from office with a clear majority.

During the vote in Lima on Monday, 105 members of Congress voted to dismiss the head of state “due to continuing moral incompetence”. 19 were against and four parliamentarians abstained. It took 87 votes to remove Vizcarra. Vizcarra said he was leaving the government palace without accepting Parliament’s decision. Parliament Speaker Manuel Merino is expected to take over the country’s presidency by July. The political crisis shakes Peru as the country is hit hard by the corona pandemic.

Vizcarra was accused of accepting bribes from a construction company amounting to 2.3 million soles (€ 546,000) during his tenure as governor of the Moquegua region from 2011 to 2014. The Head of State again rejected the allegations as “unfounded” and “false”. Impeachment should not be used “as a political weapon”.

Until a few days ago, it didn’t look like enough votes would result in Vizcarra’s impeachment. But the tide has started to turn after the publication of compromising information on the corruption allegations – exchanged between the president and the former Minister of Agriculture José Hernández. In addition, Vizcarra has roused MPs against him for recalling in his defense speech on Monday that 68 of them were also under investigation. “Do they also have to abandon their desks?” He asked.

Vizcarra did not survive the congressional impeachment process until mid-September. At the time, Vizcarra was accused of pressuring employees to make coordinated statements as part of a parliamentary inquiry. The case involved controversial contracts with a singer worth $ 50,000. The rather unknown artist has reportedly given motivational classes to employees of the Ministry of Culture on several occasions, although he does not have the qualifications.

Peru is severely affected by the corona pandemic. With around 925,000 infections, the Andean country ranks twelfth in the world. Nearly 35,000 patients have already died in connection with Covid-19. Vizcarra only replaced the prime minister and several other ministers in mid-July after the country’s high number of corona cases and the economic crisis reduced his popularity.

The non-party politician rose to the top of state in 2018 after his predecessor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned over corruption allegations. During his tenure, Vizcarra clashed several times in Congress. In April, presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled in this South American country.