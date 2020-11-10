Löw needs to train as a team – Trapp in goal?

Leipzig (dpa) – One team formation should be enough for Joachim Löw to best prepare the German national football team for the first of three international matches within seven days.

In the test match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. / RTL) in the Leipzig arena, the result will not be in the foreground, unlike the following Nations League matches against Ukraine and at the end of the group against Spain.

As in the 3: 3 against Turkey in October, Löw wants to give some newcomers and inexperienced players a chance to recommend for the future. “We see matches like the ones against Turkey or now also against the Czech Republic as a welcome opportunity to test. Otherwise, there is virtually no possibility, ”Löw said.

On Monday evening, only a small group of eight players around FC Augsburg newcomer Felix Uduokhai were on the pitch for the first training session at the premises of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. Kevin Trapp has worked very intensively with national goalkeeper coach Andreas Köpke. It is quite possible that the 30-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper could make his fifth international game.

Regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, like some other heavily overwhelmed top players, will not arrive in Leipzig until after the game in the Czech Republic. For that, the other actors would have to start their return journey again on Thursday. “I don’t suppose we will remain 27 players until the end of the measure,” said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, referring to the two-point matches against Ukraine and Spain.

The DFB team can still win its group and thus qualify for the Final Four tournament in October 2021. The DFB selection enters the last matches with six points as second behind Spain (7 points). “We are playing to win,” Loew said. But first, they will experiment against the Czech Republic.