Clara does not have a new exhibit with multiple illustrations – admission is free

Illustrator Clara Não returns with “Tudo Me Interessa Imeeenso”, with irreverence and irony. Free entry.

Illustrations without prejudice.

Clara Silva is Clara No, the 27-year-old illustrator who already doesn’t need to be introduced. His strong presence on Instagram has already earned him more than 86 thousand followers, where through his work he claims acceptance, gender equality and feminism without taboos.

It stands out for its irreverent and humorous content, which you can find in his new solo exhibition, “Tudo Me Interessa Imeeenso”, which opened this Saturday, November 7 at the Senhora Presidenta gallery, in Porto – and admission is free.

The result of this exhibition is inspired by his sketches made during the confinement period. “On the one hand, the exhibit criticizes irritating communication of information, on the other hand, it shows that we should pay more attention to what surrounds us,” he said in an interview with magazine “Visão”.

You will find around thirty works, made with India ink, embroidery and a collection of postcards with self-criticisms. It can be visited until November 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, check out the gallery’s Facebook page or the official event.