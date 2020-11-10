Membrane Filtration Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Membrane Filtration Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

The global membrane filtration systems market is projected to reach US$ 23.3 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 14.5 Bn in 2020. The Asia-Pacific market emerged. North America is also expected to follow Asia-Pacific and hold second-highest global market share.

Membrane Filtration Market: Segmentation

The global membrane filtration systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Application Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages Module Design Spiral Wound

Tubular Systems

Plate & Frame

Hollow Fiber Membrane material Polymeric

Ceramic Technique Reverse Osmosis(RO)

Ultra filtration (UF)

Microfiltration(MF)

Nano filtration(NF) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the membrane filtration systems market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Membrane Filtration Systems market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the membrane filtration systems market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Membrane Filtration Systems market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Membrane Filtration Systems market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the membrane filtration systems market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the membrane filtration systems market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the membrane filtration systems market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the membrane filtration systems market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the membrane filtration systems market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Membrane Filtration Systems market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the membrane filtration systems market are explained in this chapter. opportunities and ongoing trends in the membrane filtration systems market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical membrane filtration systems market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on application, the membrane filtration systems market is classified into water & wastewater and food & beverages. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 08 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Module Design

Based on module design, the membrane filtration systems market is classified into spiral wound, tubular system, plate & frame, hollow fiber . This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on module design.

Chapter 09 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Membrane material

Based on membrane material, the membrane filtration systems market is classified into polymeric and ceramic. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on membrane material.

Chapter 10 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Technique

Based on technique, the membrane filtration systems market is classified into RO, UF, MF and NF. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Technique.

Chapter 11 – Global Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the membrane filtration systems market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 12 – North America Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the membrane filtration systems market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the membrane filtration systems market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the membrane filtration systems market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 -Europe Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the membrane filtration systems market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the membrane filtration systems market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia membrane filtration systems market.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the membrane filtration systems market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Membrane Filtration Systems market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of membrane filtration systems in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the membrane filtration systems market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20- Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the membrane filtration systems market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are 3M Company, The WABAG Group, Pall Corporation, GEA Group AG, Dow Company, Veolia Water Technologies, Merck Millipore , Danaher and Sartorius Stedim Biotech , Porvair Filtration Group, Pentair Plc., Prominent GmbH, SPX Flow, Inc., Koch Membrane Systems Inc, Alfa Laval AB, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions.

Chapter 21- Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the membrane filtration systems report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the membrane filtration systems market.

