Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

The global polyol sweeteners market size is expected to reach US$ 3160 Mn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at X% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, growing R&D to develop new, healthier and creative sugar substitutes and rising cases of people with chronic diseases such as diabetes are factors in the growth of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

It includes in-depth insights into the polyol sweeteners market. Some of these are:

Consumers’ growing emphasis on health issues is one of the main drivers of the global polyol sweeteners industry.

Powder segment is expected to rise at a fast CAGR rate over the forecast period.

Erythritol is projected to share substantial growth on the global polyol sweeteners market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to possess lucrative growth opportunities on the global polyol sweeteners market.

Key players would likely concentrate on product developments so that they remain competitive in developed markets.

North America has the largest share in the global demand for polyol sweeteners. The large proportion of this area is primarily due to increased functional food intake, increasing willingness to live a healthier lifestyle, and growing trend in health & wellness. Nonetheless, during the forecast period the Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth opportunities for the consumption of polyol sweeteners. This is primarily due to rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, increased diabetes prevalence, increased functional food industry, increased use of polyols in nutraceuticals and increased polyol output in the area.

The food industry is bracing for significant changes as questions about the COVID-19 spread are increasing. Companies change their activities to meet increased demand. Buying teams turn emphasis away from conventional negotiations and towards ensuring sufficient supply of goods in demand. Many businesses have placed in place contingency measures to prepare for deeper disruptions in the supply chain, both globally and within the USA. Food retailers need to ensure local procurement to resolve the danger of cross-regional transport bans. Among other nations, producers with facilities have started collaborating with local suppliers to keep the product going.

Who is Winning?

The global market for polyol sweeteners is highly competitive and the major players have used various tactics such as new product releases, extensions, alliances, joint ventures, collaborations, acquisitions and others to raise their footprints in this segment. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polyol sweeteners market are Cargill, Incorporated., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Roquette Frères, Mitsubishi Corporation., HYET Sweet., among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polyol sweeteners market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2029. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. The global polyol sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application and function. Based on type, the market is segmented into sorbitol, erythritol, maltitol, isomalt, xylitol, and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder/crystal, and liquid/syrup. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. On the basis of the function the market is segmented into flavoring or sweetening agents, bulking agents, excipients, humectants and others. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA.

