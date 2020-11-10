Secrecy and Exclusion: Shadows on Club Meetings

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The often-cited solidarity of German professional football during the Corona era is cracking.

The summit of the “G 15” at Frankfurt airport, initiated by Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, is obscured by secrecy on subjects and objectives and overshadowed by the exclusion of certain clubs. “In view of the current challenges and in a spirit of solidarity, we would have liked all Bundesliga clubs to be invited,” Frank Baumann, general manager of Werder Bremen, told the kicker.

FSV Mainz 05 are one of the expelled Premier League clubs, alongside FC Augsburg, Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart. For 05 CFO Jan Lehmann, it was “strange behavior if parts of the league were excluded”, Frankfurter Rundschau said.

The obnoxious quartet had heavily infected a position paper on a redistribution of TV money from the 2021/22 season. After all, this is around 4.4 billion euros in domestic media revenue, which will be distributed among the 36 professional clubs until the end of the 2024/25 season – and less dependent on success. Among other things, only twice as much should be paid at the top of the Bundesliga table than at the bottom of the table. Industry leaders from Munich, Dortmund Mönchengladbach, Leipzig or Leverkusen don’t like this or other things.

The organization of the meeting, which was probably planned as a secret meeting, also surprised representatives of the “Future Football” working group, which is giving opinions on the consequences of the abuses in professional football that manifested themselves during the pandemic. . “We learned of this meeting from the press,” said Helen Breit, task force member, “Our Curve” fan interest group. You also don’t know the program and the intention behind it.

“Here we see that the initiators have an obligation to investigate – the overlaps with the working group must be made transparent,” she asked. “For us fans it is clear: we need a much more even distribution of TV money and fundamental reforms for sustainable grassroots professional football.”

Besides television money, the Bayer club boss Leverkusen sees a whole series of “very important issues for Bundesliga officials,” said Fernando Carro, stressing: “Dialogue is important, as is the biggest possible unit. We want to contribute to this as Bayer 04 and have helped to facilitate this trend-setting meeting. “Neither the German Football League nor the German Football Association were invited.

Former football professional Michael Rummenigge thinks it is fair that his brother took the initiative and requested a direct discussion instead of the switch conference. “The Bundesliga is the engine of the national team, the DFB and the DFL. And the clubs decide. You have to understand that, ”he told the ARD sports show. Like Augsburg, Bielefeld, Mainz and Stuttgart, “who would have formed such a small circle of presidents” who wanted to distribute television money in the future, he thinks it is worth asking: “It ‘ is why they are probably not invited ”.

The selected “Frankfurter Kreis” will not only deal with monetary issues, but also other future and crisis issues. It should concern the procedure in the Corona crisis as well as the current situation at the DFB, including the conflict between President Fritz Keller and General Secretary Friedrich Curtius. A topical subject will probably also be the withdrawal of DFL boss Christian Seifert announced for the end of June 2022 and the search for a successor. However: the LDF supervisory board decides on the new boss – and has almost two years to do so.

For Michael Rummenigge, however, it’s understandable that the Bundesliga and his brother Karl-Heinz have a say. “The Frankfurt meeting came from my brother, who has been following, influencing and significantly shaping the development of football for years,” he said. You have to make sure there are enough people to row there. “