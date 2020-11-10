Young Barça Fati star must take four-month break

Madrid (AP) – FC Barcelona have to do without young star Ansu Fati for around four months. The club announced after the 18-year-old underwent successful surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. Fati was injured in a 5-2 win over Betis Sevilla on Saturday.

This means the Catalans will not only miss Fati in the last Champions League group matches, but the entire first half of the Spanish league as well. The winger, who was only 18 on Oct. 31, has impressed with five goals and two assists in ten competitive games this season. Fati, born in Guinea-Bissau, will therefore also be absent from the Spanish national team.