International

Google Photos 5.18 integrates crowdsourcing tool to improve AI recommendations

rej November 10, 2020

Google intends to keep improving Photos and for that it is now asking for help from the users themselves. In the latest version of the application, number 5.18, the search giant has integrated its Crowdsource tool allowing interested parties to answer questions in order to improve the Artificial Intelligence suggestions made by the service.

Participation is via a new button added to the Research tab, present at the bottom of the page. By touching it, the user is prompted to indicate which photos are “important to you”, which ones you wish to print, indications on the beauty or not of the suggested collages and which photos are linked to certain holidays and festivities.

Available only for Android smartphones, at least initially, using Crowdsource for recommendations can “take a while to take effect on your account,” as explained in Google’s help section on features, but this should help “improve and create features, including high quality creations” and more Googles Fotos 5.18 is being made available gradually through the Play Store.

rej

Related Articles

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market
October 30, 2020
9

Global Neodymium Magnet Market 2020 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges, Forecast to 2026 by Daido Steel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market
October 30, 2020
8

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market 2020 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges, Forecast to 2026 by 3M, Tender, Reckitt Benckiser Group

October 20, 2020
16

Impact of Covid-19 on Booster Pump Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players: Aquatec, Xylem, KARCHER, Grundfos, DAVEY, Pentair, EDDY Pump, etc.

Zirconia Market
October 30, 2020
1

Global Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Leading Manufacturers by Italmatch Chemicals, Fosfoquim, Liaoning Ruixing Chemical

Close