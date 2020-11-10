Google Photos 5.18 integrates crowdsourcing tool to improve AI recommendations

Google intends to keep improving Photos and for that it is now asking for help from the users themselves. In the latest version of the application, number 5.18, the search giant has integrated its Crowdsource tool allowing interested parties to answer questions in order to improve the Artificial Intelligence suggestions made by the service.

Participation is via a new button added to the Research tab, present at the bottom of the page. By touching it, the user is prompted to indicate which photos are “important to you”, which ones you wish to print, indications on the beauty or not of the suggested collages and which photos are linked to certain holidays and festivities.

Available only for Android smartphones, at least initially, using Crowdsource for recommendations can “take a while to take effect on your account,” as explained in Google’s help section on features, but this should help “improve and create features, including high quality creations” and more Googles Fotos 5.18 is being made available gradually through the Play Store.