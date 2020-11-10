Coach change at Würzburg: Trares before “deadly task”

The last of the second division, Würzburger Kickers, has changed coaches for the second time after just seven match days. Bernhard Trares succeeds Marco Antwerp, who has been in post for less than five weeks. Only three second division coaches were less responsible.

Würzburg (dpa) – Newcomer Würzburger Kickers makes the second managerial change of the still young season for a novelty in the 2nd Bundesliga.

After only 41 days with the second division club Lower Franconia, Marco Antwerp’s term has already ended. His successor at the bottom is longtime professional Bernhard Trares, who is expected to lead the Kickers to relegation. “There is no doubt that the task is very difficult, but it was already clear before the season,” said Trares and spoke during the goal of the season for a “deadly task for such a club”.

Antwerp had replaced promotion coach Michael Schiele after just two match days, but could not start a recovery. There have never been two managerial changes after seven game days in the Second Division, which has been on single track since 1981.

Antwerp recently suffered four defeats after a draw at the start. With one point in their account, the Würzburg team are already six points behind the penultimate draw of FC St. Pauli. “Würzburg is a totally exciting task, even if we are not particularly well represented in the paintings. There are 27 games left to play, ”said Trares, who will get a contract until June 30, 2022. The 55-year-old was SV Waldhof Mannheim’s last coach for two and a half years, with which he was promoted to third division.

As a professional, he played 183 Bundesliga games and 275 second division games, including for TSV 1860 Munich and Werder Bremen. Trares was once a player under coach Felix Magath. Magath is currently working as a chief strategist in the football division of the main sponsor of Kickers. “It’s great that Felix supports us in all areas. He helped me become a cup winner, ”Trares recalled in football days.

The end of the Antwerp tenure could be linked to the mood between the coach and the team, the relationship would be broken. Antwerp had previously formed Eintracht Braunschweig, but did not get a new contract there after being promoted to 2nd division. Only Djuradj Vasic (Eintracht Braunschweig / 27 days), Werner Biskup (Hessen Kassel / 35) and Norbert Wagner (VfR Bürstadt / 39) were shorter as a second division coach than Antwerp now in Würzburg.