Trump reiterates allegations of US election fraud

Washington (AP) – Donald Trump continues to deny his defeat in the US presidential election and is launching new lawsuits to overturn the result of the vote. In the important state of Pennsylvania, his lawyers tackle the counting of votes and the postal voting system.

Trump also reiterated his allegations of election fraud in Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin in a series of tweets on Monday. There are still no confirmed cases of electoral fraud favoring President-elect Joe Biden.

“Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of bogus voices,” Trump wrote on Twitter and promised “absolutely shocking” revelations. Twitter immediately cautioned about the president’s tweet as it was a controversial claim about the election.

Trump also wrote that he would win the state of Georgia, where Biden leads, “like election night.” Biden had taken the lead after the mail-in vote count. In light of the corona pandemic, Democratic voters in particular had voted by mail. Deputy state governor Republican Geoff Duncan told CNN on Monday that he had not encountered any significant cases of voter fraud. Given the tight result, a recount in Georgia is very likely.

One of the lawsuits in Pennsylvania is Trump’s claim that Republicans were denied the opportunity to watch much of the vote count. Republicans also claim that in postal voting, some districts with large Democratic populations have broken the rules and the system as a whole is vulnerable to fraud. Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes for the presidential election, was a crucial state that helped Biden win.

Republican Party Leader Ronna McDaniel admitted she was unsure whether legal action would be enough to turn the outcome in Trump’s favor. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany insinuated Democrats at a press conference that they would approve of the fraud. Fox News TV station, which has been on the president’s side for the past few years, then shut down because the allegations were unfounded.

The influential Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, spoke on Monday only of the “preliminary results” of the election. “President Trump has one hundred percent right to investigate allegations of wrongdoing and to examine his legal options,” he told the Senate. So far, only four Republican senators have congratulated Biden on his electoral victory: Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse. They were previously known as deviants from the core of the Republican Party – and could play an important role for Biden as president if Republicans were to retain control of the Senate.

The second round of elections for the two Senate seats in Georgia in early January is expected to be decisive. Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler urged the Secretary of State to step down after the election results because the vote was poorly organized. This dismissed the allegations. There have certainly been instances of illegal voting in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote on Twitter. But they are unlikely to have been important enough for Trump to win the state.

The outgoing president speaks of voter fraud after Tuesday’s election and hopes to overturn Biden’s victory by legal means. Biden was declared the winner on Saturday based on US media forecasts. Heads of state and government around the world, including Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), congratulated Biden on his victory.