5G in Brazil: Claro, Samsung and Motorola are informed by Procon-SP of the sale of 5G DSS

Anatel has already worked with telephone operators to implement the 5G connection in Brazil. To achieve the high speeds promised by the new network, higher radio frequency spectrum must be made available, which will only happen between April and May 2021, when the auction of these frequencies takes place in the country. .

While waiting for the arrival of the new frequencies, the four big Brazilian operators, Vivo, TIM, Claro and Oi, have implemented the so-called 5G DSS. The technology proposal is to make slight modifications to the 4G network infrastructure in order to achieve higher speeds. As we confirmed in our tests, DSS is not exactly efficient, and sometimes even loses at 4.5G.

Procon from the state of São Paulo appears to be aware of this and informed Claro, Motorola and Samsung on Friday November 6, asking for an explanation on 5G DSS and how the service was offered to customers. Among the explanations requested by the agency include the real availability of 5G in Brazil, if limitations are explained to the consumer, if the proposed 5G is linked only to Motorola devices, among others.

On TechTudo’s website, Claro confirmed that he had been notified and assured that he would provide clarification. Motorola also confirmed the notification and said it would respond to inquiries, while stressing that the user is advised to check with Claro on DSS details. Finally, Samsung has guaranteed that it will attend Procon-SP, also stating that guidelines are given to the consumer in all 5G communication media.