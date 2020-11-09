EA Play is coming to Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox this Tuesday (10); PC receives the plan in December

The Xbox Game Pass is one of Microsoft’s greatest assets, being the big differentiator of the company’s consoles from the competition. Although not profitable in the short term, the Redmond giant believes in the potential of the service and is investing more and more in games and profits for its users.

The wait for integration is finally over and starting tomorrow over 60 games from the developer will be available for the Xbox family, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Battlefield 5, Need for Speed ​​Heat, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and more. Additionally, Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Xbox streaming game for Android that has yet to arrive in Brazil, will receive seven titles from the company, including The Sims 4 and Dragon Age Inquisition.

Microsoft has also confirmed that the benefit will also extend to Game Pass Ultimate users on PC, but unfortunately those using the service on the PC will have to wait a bit longer. EA Play is coming to the desktop via the Xbox app and the new EA desktop on December 15th.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs R $ 44.99 per month and combines Game Pass for PC and Console, along with Live Gold and Xbox Cloud Gaming membership in one plan. For new users, the service is offered at R $ 1 the first month, then reverts to its traditional price in the following months.