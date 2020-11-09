Under Windows 10 v1903, Microsoft will trigger an automatic update around 1909

Windows 10 v1903 will be discontinued soon. Microsoft will update affected computers to ensure that they continue to be serviced.

The giant has planned to end Windows 10 v1903 on December 8, 2020. This date corresponds to that of the next patch Tuesday. This is clearly the final major maintenance for this operating system. Then no cumulative update, no troubleshooting and no resolution of security vulnerabilities will be offered for this environment.

Microsoft now recommends that you consider upgrading to one of the latest stable versions of the operating system. The company explains on this subject

“All editions of Windows 10 v1903 and Windows 10 Server v1903 will end on December 8, 2020. After that date, devices running these editions will no longer receive security updates. We recommend that you update these devices to a supported version as soon as possible in order to continue receiving high quality monthly updates with security fixes. “”

Windows 10 v1903, it’s time to get ready

At the same time, automatic updates should be activated on these computers. Specifically, if you are still working with Windows 10 v1903, a feature update will be downloaded and installed shortly. This is not an update for May 2020 (Windows 10 v2004), but a slightly older version, 1909, also known as the update for November 2019. The aim is to enable a smooth and transparent “migration”. Windows 10 v1909 is not a major release. It’s a kind of service pack that is primarily aimed at stability and reliability.

Updating to a newer version of Windows 10 is free and can be done using the Windows Update service.