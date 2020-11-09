International

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ceasefire agreement |

rej November 9, 2020

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – In the conflict over the South Caucasus region, Nagorno-Karabakh, the heads of state of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire negotiated by the president Russian Vladimir Putin.

All fighting is expected to end at 1:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. CET). According to the Interfax agency, the Kremlin in the Russian capital Moscow announced it. Russian peacekeeping forces must monitor the end of the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

rej

Related Articles

October 7, 2020
1

Federal government to open 207 job opportunities

October 24, 2020
21

Rare Earth Metal Market To 2026 Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast | Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd

October 24, 2020
19

PS5: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Gets Video With New Gameplay Details

November 6, 2020
2

Global Laser Hair Removal Market 2020-2026 will change the Future | Major Giants –Venus Concept; CANDELA CORPORATION; Alma Lasers; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd

Close