Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ceasefire agreement

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – In the conflict over the South Caucasus region, Nagorno-Karabakh, the heads of state of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire negotiated by the president Russian Vladimir Putin.

All fighting is expected to end at 1:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. CET). According to the Interfax agency, the Kremlin in the Russian capital Moscow announced it. Russian peacekeeping forces must monitor the end of the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.