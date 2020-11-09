Best Inexpensive Cell Phone To Buy For Under $ 500 | November 2020

Highlighting each cell

Are you looking for a secondary smartphone or want to give that parent who finally ditched a multifunction phone a gift? Here we list some inexpensive options for escaping basic phones and have some essential features for your life like GPS, messaging, and entertainment apps.

We’ve rounded up the best options here for under R $ 500. For that price don’t expect a high speed or a camera capable of recording great photos, but it will still be possible to record your most memorable moments. important things and share them on social networks, in addition to being able to spend time watching videos on YouTube or enjoying the Netflix series.

With the dollar rising this year, cell phone prices have skyrocketed in Brazil and it was quite complicated to buy a good device for little money. Here we’re trying to put together the best buying options for under R $ 500, but it will be normal to see older models, as recent versions always arrive for more than that.

BEST CELL PHONE

ZTE Blade A3 Lite

Want to spend less than $ 500 and don’t know which cell phone to buy? ZTE’s Blade A3 Lite is the best choice today. It’s one of the few that ships with Android Pie from the factory, while models in this price range are dropped on Android Oreo. Your Unisoc hardware may be an inconvenience for some, but it’s enough to handle Android Go.

The ZTE model comes with a battery of just 2000mAh, which may be little for those using more demanding applications. If you’re looking for a cell phone that lasts more than a day away from power outlets, this isn’t for you. A3 Lite is more for those who want something really simple like exchanging messages on WhatsApp. However, it costs less than its rival Alcatel 1 and offers twice the storage.

4.6 Hardware

6.9 Cost-benefit

OTHER OPTIONS

Multilaser MS40G

Want the cheapest or the most compact? What about the Multilaser MS40G? It costs around R $ 300 and can be a great option for those running away from a big cell phone or wanting something simple for WhatsApp and Facebook. It’s good to remember that he’s the only one on our list that doesn’t have a 4G connection.

While this is a phone that launched in late 2018, it still comes with an older processor that doesn’t support 64-bit apps, but for those looking for something just for the basics, that won’t do any good. difference. It has less RAM than the others mentioned and will greatly limit the use of more than one app at the same time. Its battery is also small, but since we have a screen of only 4 inches with a resolution of 480p, it shouldn’t run out too quickly.

Multilaser F

An alternative to ZTE’s Blade A3 Lite is the Multilaser F, which comes with a larger screen and similar hardware and can be found in the domestic market for a similar price. Here you will also have Android Pie Go running on Unisoc hardware, but this is a lower quality chip that is not compatible with 64-bit apps.

However, the processor is also quad-core with a maximum speed of 1.3 GHz, in the memory part we have the combination of 1 GB for RAM and 16 GB for storage. There’s a 5 MP camera on the back and front, with a dedicated flash for selfies. The battery is bigger than that in this price range.

4.1 Hardware

5.8 Cost-benefit

Multilaser MS50G

If you are looking for a cheap cell phone to be your secondary or just want a simple option to use WhatsApp and Facebook, the MS50G should be considered, bringing very simple specs, but with Android Go to deliver better performance than others. devices in the range below R $ 400.

It offers decent performance as long as you are limited to the Go and Lite versions of the apps. It is a model for those who are not demanding and want to only have a cheap cell phone to use simple apps like WhatsApp. But he is still able to provide fun with games that don’t require a lot of the device.

3.8 Material

4 Cost-benefit

Alcatel 1

Did you not like the Multilaser MS40G because of the old hardware? The Alcatel 1 is a model that was released before, but has a more current processor. It comes with the same MT6739 chip as Quantum L, but brings half the amount of memory. It still has twice the RAM as the MS40G and will provide a better experience with Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edtion.

Here you have an inch larger screen with a slightly higher resolution. Their cameras have a higher resolution, which will also help capture more detail. The battery is a little more generous with 2000 mAh, which should guarantee a higher autonomy.

4.1 Hardware

6.5 Cost-benefit

Which one to buy?

With the rising dollar, it was difficult to choose a cell phone for less than R $ 500. If you’re willing to take it a step further, you can buy Quantum L. But if R $ 500 is really your limit, you’ll have to settle for models with Android Go, and the best option would be the ZTE Blade A3 Lite.

Xiaomi has offered good phones in this price range before, but with the expensive dollar it is not worth investing in the Redmi line now. Even the import is more expensive than the ones we turned on. Other than that, you will only find old cell phones with outdated hardware and software in the domestic market.