Moto E7 Plus: real-time battery test | This Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The Moto E7 Plus was announced by Motorola in early September in Brazil for a suggested price of R $ 1,499, bringing considerable advancements over its predecessor, widely criticized for the absurd cuts made by the company that eventually made it appear. being stuck in the past.

With a bigger screen, twice the RAM and storage, Qualcomm’s more powerful chip, and almost twice the battery capacity, it’s time to find out if the Moto E7 Plus is a good option when it comes to battery life. , or whether the device will follow models like Moto G9 Play and Moto G9 Plus, which have the same 5000mAh but ended up disappointing with the lack of a more optimized system.

In our official battery test, we ran several popular apps, games, and services in timed cycles until the battery was completely depleted, with standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

