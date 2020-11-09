AMD Ryzen 5 5600X photographed up close with details of its internal components

AMD launched its highly anticipated Ryzen 5000 line of processors this week. Based on the new Zen 3 architecture, the chips were introduced in early October and have since racked up performance records in many leaked benchmarks. Its early reviews proved the efficiency of the processors, which far surpassed the entire 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake-S family.

The most popular among the launches, which is gaining attention for its high cost-benefit ratio, is the Ryzen 5 5600X. With 6 cores and 12 threads running between 3.7 GHz and 4.6 GHz, the mid-size processor delivers gaming performance that leaves the Intel Core i9 10900K behind, while still maintaining good performance in professional applications.

Present in the hands of certain specialized sites, the Ryzen 5 5600X has just been dismantled by Twitter user Fritzchens Fritz, known for having dismantled and photographed hardware components in general in infrared to show them in detail. The chip unfortunately did not survive, due to its thermal interface soldered to the chip, but we were able to better understand the changes AMD made with the Zen 3 architecture.

A Ryzen processor is made up of the Core Complex Die (CCD), or the chip itself in a very simplified way, which in turn has the Core Complex (CCX), or all of the cores. The Ryzen 3000 line contained two CCXs, with 4 cores and 16MB of cache each. This separation caused communication delays between the two CCXs, which ultimately resulted in a loss of performance.

With the Zen 3 architecture, AMD increased the number of cores in each CCX to 8 and unified the cache, allowing each core to have full and fast access to the 32MB cache. This and other changes are responsible for the big jump in performance we’ve seen in the tests.

Fritz’s photos show us how the CCX is organized. To make it easier to understand the location of each component, Twitter user Locuza overlaid the CCX image with the names of each of the parts that make up the processor. Thanks to this, it was possible to notice all the changes made by AMD, such as the repositioning of the various components and an increase in the size of the core compared to the processors of the previous generation.

The Ryzen 5 5600X hit the market on November 5, at a cost of $ 399. The processor is already on pre-sale in Brazil for R $ 2,379, but still has no date to debut here.