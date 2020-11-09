Kiel remains feared opponent of HSV: still no victory

Still no victory for HSV against Holstein Kiel. In the game with few strengths there is a 1: 1. HSV remains undefeated and is in the process of being promoted.

Kiel (AP) – Hamburger SV cannot win against their feared opponent Holstein Kiel. The Hanseatic League parted ways with its northern rivals in the empty Holstein Stadium 1: 1 (1: 0).

Moritz Heyer (43rd minute) scored the goals after solid preparation work from Jeremy Dudziak for the guests and Joshua Mees (90th + 1) for Holstein Kiel in the stoppage time. HSV are awaiting their first victory in five second division matches against Schleswig-Holstein. There are now two losses and three draws. “The first half was very good,” HSV center-back Toni Leistner told Sky. “We should have just put the lid on.”

HSV was also able to extend their lead in the standings by winning a point. Hamburg are now in the lead with 17 points and have a comfortable five-point lead in the relegation standings. With this, HSV has reinforced its claim of wanting to return to the Bundesliga this season. The Kielers have twelve points and have moved up to fourth place.

The two teams couldn’t hide their respect for each other. Hamburg, the best attacking team in the 2nd division with 15 goals scored, and the best defense in the league in Kiel with only five goals conceded, neutralized each other for a long time. The game’s rise, especially at HSV, stagnated in the first half. The ball was played wider than forward. The Kielers cleverly covered the space, as the leaders were running out of ideas.

Holstein coach Ole Werner had advertised his team’s concept as “aggressive and uncomfortable”. She was too, but she seldom went offensive. HSV also had only a few scoring chances. Then the favorite took the lead with a header from Heyer. Standing with his back to goal, Dudziak had previously accepted the ball with his right thigh and passed it to Heyer with his left volley.

“We showed a different face in the second half. We started out as the firefighters, ”said Kiel captain Hauke ​​Wahl. After switching sides, the Kielers actually looked for offense more often and put pressure on the hitherto untested HSV defense. But only in the downtime, when all observers befriended Hamburg’s victory, did the hosts strike.