What’s the best Sony phone for you? WH-1000XM4, WF-XB700 or WF-1000XM3? | Analysis

Sony has announced its exit from the audio market in Brazil starting in mid-2021, in addition to shutting down its factory in the country. But that doesn’t mean you’ll stop hearing about the brand by then.

To stay abreast of the latest news from Sony in the headphone market, TudoCelular has prepared a triple analysis with the following models: WH-1000XM4, WF-XB700 and WF-1000XM3. Which one is right for you? Find the answer below:

Sony WF-XB700

The WF-XB700 arrived in Brazil in July this year with the promise of being a fully wireless and comfortable Bluetooth headset. For this, it has a structure called Tri-hold, with a design to support three points of your ear and not disturb you for a long time of use.

The headphones come in a small oval case that fits easily in your pocket. They also come with a USB Type-C cable and other sizes of ear tips, so you can find the one that best fits your ear.







Audio and resources

The strong point of this model in audio is the feature that Sony stands out the most: the Extra Bass. It manages to deliver excellent bass, for a fuller sound, without neglecting the highs and mids.

The Bluetooth chip present in both units allows the audio to reach both sides at the same time. In addition, this helmet is water and sweat resistant, thanks to the IPX4 certification. It is good when you go to the gym or play sports.

It even supports multiple voice assistants, such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. You can interact with them, request information and give commands on your devices effortlessly.





Drums

The battery life of this phone in our tests was between eight and nine hours of continuous use. This range corresponds to what Sony promises for this model. Since there’s no noise cancellation here, there’s no way to increase battery life any further.

But the good news is that the charging case has the ability to fully charge the XB700. This means that you will have twice the time in the sum of the headphones with the case.





Sony WF-1000XM3

Now is the time for us to talk about Sony’s latest premium in-ear headphones launched in Brazil. The look of the WF-1000XM3 consists of a plastic finish. But make no mistake about it. It is a polycarbonate which, in addition to a premium appearance, also gives the product a lot of resistance. The material also contributes a lot to the lightness of the phone: there are eight and a half grams on each side.

The loading case follows the main product in construction, with a rough feel to prevent accidental drops. The cover is the only one that differs and comes in an elegant aluminum.

But let me tell you a curiosity. When you open the case to remove the headphones, you expect to prop it up somewhere, open the cover and get the tips, right? This phone comes in a case with the base just on the cover. Or is it the other way around?

The important thing is that you will definitely need both hands to hold the case when opening and removing the earbuds from the inside.





Audio and resources

The audio output from the WF-1000XM3 is worthy of a high end, the highlight of which is due to the effective noise cancellation. Something similar to what you can find in the in-ear version.

But the shape that goes inside your ears can make it easier to apply the function, since you’ll have seven pairs of pillows available to find the perfect size that combines comfort and sound insulation.





The experience is completed by using the Sony app specific to your headset. There you will find tools like an equalizer and adaptive sound control.

Speaking of the latter, it can handle the behavior of audio based on user’s movement. It is in the app that the owner of this phone can also configure which functions will have the buttons on both sides.

Drums

Sony promises a six-hour battery with noise cancellation on and up to eight hours if you turn the feature off. And in our testing, we managed to achieve the same timeframe the company promised in actual use.

Recalling that the charging case comes with a capacity of up to three full charges of the headset. Then you can consider that the total autonomy of the device can reach a full day of use and with the noise cancellation activated.





Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony’s latest flagship headset is the WH-1000XM4. Visually, it can look a lot like its XM3 predecessor. But there are differences. This one has a redesigned arch to provide a more understated silhouette to the user.

The new model is also slimmer and with minimal spacing, to get the most out of the body without increasing dimensions. The phone’s finish is matte and unique throughout the room, making it look even more premium.

Do you think that a phone of this size cannot provide comfort? Be aware that this is also one of Sony’s goals here. The 1000XM4 distributes the pressure on the user from the sides. In other words, you will have an in-ear headset that will allow you to spend hours using it without having to take a break.

The top of the range comes in a case along with the 3.5mm cable, a two-socket adapter, for connecting to an airplane, and the USB Type-C cable, which is used to recharge the battery.

Audio and resources

The Japanese manufacturer kept the same processor as the XM3 for noise cancellation, but made other sound quality improvements for the XM4. One of the most notable technologies is DSEE Extreme, which manages to increase low-quality audio quality with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

When it comes to noise cancellation, this accessory promises to reduce outside noise by about 20% more than the XM3 in a space such as an office or cafeteria. And even in everyday life, you can see the good work being done by the phone – if you think of it as an over-ear.

The secret was to improve cancellation at mid and high frequencies. If you’re a bass fanatic and more isolated, you might prefer in-ear headphones. But know that you will not be disappointed with the performance of this supra.





The new Bluetooth chip also speeds up data processing on the phone and improves audio quality. It offers the possibility of connecting the XM4 to two devices simultaneously.

In our testing, we were able to switch between devices in as little as five seconds. It might seem like too long to answer one call, but it’s much more convenient than disconnecting and pairing with another.

The first time around, we noticed connection failures, but they could have happened because the unit Sony supplied to TudoCelular is still under testing. Nothing that a firmware fix cannot fix for the consumer.

A new concept arriving for Sony’s top-end lineup is smart listening. The company applied customization of the audio based on its location. In practice, you can control music, noise cancellation, and ambient sound depending on where you are.

In a place without as much user attention, the handset can be configured to make the music immersion complete. In a more frequented place, such as the street, you can use a lower volume to hear more ambient sound.

Another novelty is Speak-To-Chat. The function identifies the user’s voice and, whenever he perceives the start of a conversation, automatically stops music playback for up to 30 seconds and transfers the surrounding sound to the headset.

Drums

Sony promises up to 30 hours of continuous life on its latest top of the line. And our tests confirmed what the brand had promised. You will have all that time of use without having to worry about having an outlet nearby.

If you want even longer battery life than that, you can turn off noise cancellation so that the battery stays stable for up to 40 hours. But, let’s face it, this gain will not compensate for the loss of the resource.





On the other hand, connecting to several devices at the same time increases consumption well, but it is not enough to let you down in a day without removing the headset.

The XM4 also features fast charging, which provides five hours of use with just ten minutes of plugging in. When you need to leave and the phone is reset, it can help you ensure a considerable period of use if you let it charge while changing, for example.

Which is the best for you?

Now is the time to answer the key analysis question: what is the best helmet for you? If your priority is an accessory that offers all the features that Sony can offer, but you prefer an on-ear headset, you can buy the WH-1000XM4 without fear.

The latest top of the line from the brand offers everything that a headset can give you like high quality sound, good noise cancellation, long battery life and comfort to wear for a long time without having this annoying headache. And it goes further when it comes to additional functions.

Accessories 06 August

Accessories 02 Jul.

If you prefer the so-called headphones, even though it is last year’s model, the WF-1000XM3 will be able to meet your needs, especially in the effective noise cancellation it offers – and it leaves something to be desired compared to Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Want Sony’s sound quality, but without paying too much? The WF-XB700 will definitely be a good buy for you. It gives you comfort, voice assistant experience and the essentials: well-boosted bass – similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus. In addition to having more autonomy than another direct competitor, the JBL T220 TWS.

You can see the best prices for each of the three Sony models right after this text.

Now we want to know about you: which model did you like the most? Do you already have one or are you planning to purchase one soon? Interact with us!