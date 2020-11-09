PlayStation 5: Next generation games can be played on PS4 via Remote Play; understand

The PlayStation 5 promises big graphics improvements and a new experience for gamers on November 19, but many users are already wondering what to do with the PS4, but today Sony clarified that it would be possible to enjoy new generation games. on the console via Remote Play.

Sony today published a comprehensive FAQ on the next generation of consoles consisting of the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Several questions about consoles, services and their games are answered in great detail and one question that has attracted a lot of attention is the use of Remote Play on PS4.

Check out what Sony said in the FAQ:

“We are updating the PS4 Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or mobile device, your PS4 can also access other consoles through Remote Play, only on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it. “

In this way, we can understand that it will be possible to play on PS4, but through game transmission, where all processing will be done from the PS5. Additionally, VGC and EuroGamer’s website have previously pointed out that the PS5 Remote Play app is now available on PS4, indicating that the feature is only waiting for the console to launch to take action.

However, if you don’t have a PS4, be aware that it will be possible to stream PS5 games to other devices such as a computer, where the Remote Play app is already being updated to support. resolutions up to 1080p and HDR as shown in the screenshot of Remote settings. Play on Windows: