‘Your Phone’ for Windows 10 gets new implementations for Android users

Present for some time under Windows, the “Your Phone” application is gradually gaining new implementations for its users, allowing them to take advantage of the connection with their smartphones to use the device directly on the PC screen.

Now, with the passage of time and the maturation of the project, the app has received another important improvement which remains focused on the devices signed by Samsung, the following devices being cited as compatible: Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G and S20 Ultra 5G at One UI 3.0 and Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Z Fold 2 5G, Z Flip and Z Flip 5G.

09 November



According to information published by Microsoft itself, the ability to launch and run applications on the PC, as well as the ability to launch applications simultaneously, are gradually being implemented for these devices, being offered to users of Windows 10 Insider in Dev, Beta, or Release Preview.

To benefit from these new features, users must have installed and updated the “Your Phone” programs for PC (version 1.20102.132.0 or higher), the Android application (1.20102.133.0 or higher) and “[Beta] Link to Windows Service “which must be version 2.1.05.2 or later and can be obtained through the Galaxy Store via the link below:





Regarding limitations, we have Microsoft confirming a list that includes the ability to display a black screen in some apps (due to a blockage for screen transmission), non-response for interactions with keyboard and mouse, audio playback even by smartphone, the need to turn on and unlock the device to use the features and not display applications that have a secondary or professional profile.

It should be noted that these implementations are being made available gradually, which means that while it has all the features mentioned, it may take a few days for you to be able to use it.

(updated November 9, 2020)