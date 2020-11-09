National team: Bierhoff complains in a bad mood

For a quarter of an hour, the director of the DFB held a monologue on what he considered an unfair assessment of the national team. The team will repay the trust – in the best possible way at the end of the Corona year.

Leipzig.

Joachim Löw was just walking his tram on the short trip from Leipzig station to the team hotel, when Oliver Bierhoff started to complain about the bad mood surrounding the young German national football team. In a monologue before the first question, the DFB director complained for over 15 minutes at the digital press conference about what he considered to be a bad ‘tone’ and called for a return to a ‘ positive spirit ”in the public viewing of the DFB selection.

On the rocky road to the 2021 European Championship, Bierhoff demanded more confidence in unprecedented intensity for the upheaval that was far from over after the World Cup disaster two years ago. “We are in a leading position and make a lot of money. But there are people. There is a cloud over the team that is fighting, that is working,” complained Bierhoff on Monday in Leipzig. The former striker spoke of “tension” and “frustration” within the team at the recent poor results. But the allegations to the generation around Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka or Joshua Kimmich, missing, are disproportionate. “You pose and don’t go the easy way,” Bierhoff said. “This team wants to tackle a new image of a national team,” he said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s test match (8.45 p.m. / RTL) in Leipzig against the Czech Republic and with a view to the Nations League conclusion on Saturday against Ukraine and three days later in Spain, Bierhoff demanded after four draws and nine goals conceded in the last five games also a sporting response. “It’s just a matter of results on the pitch. We have to play there, we have to be there,” he said. The possible new group victory in the League of Nations could be a signal: “There will be a boost, there will be security”. One day, the selection “will repay confidence,” Bierhoff promised. “They haven’t been able to create emotional moments. The commitment, the passion and the heart are there with the boys.” Löw also sees a lot of work to be done at the end of the year. “We are on the right track. But we still have a long way to go if we are to be a serious competitor for all at the European Championships again,” the national coach told the “sports buzzer”.

Bierhoff compared the current selection, in which, after Kimmich’s cancellation, all but former world champions Toni Kroos (100) and Manuel Neuer (94) have yet to complete 40 international matches with their own children. They want to avoid any difficulty. “But in fact, you have to wish them hardship or else they can’t grow up,” Bierhoff said metaphorically. Nonetheless, the audience should focus on: “What will be achieved – not what will not be achieved”.

Bierhoff has also almost inevitably taken a stand on the ongoing debate over the return of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller. From his own experience, he brought another aspect into play. “If you’re bringing in well-deserved domestic players, you have to take a certain approach. Those players would of course be seeded,” Bierhoff said. The 52-year-old recalled captain Lothar Matthäus’s campaign to return to the 1998 World Cup by national coach Berti Vogts. Do something like that with a group, Bierhoff warned, “because they’re alpha animals.” Bierhoff’s conclusion is: “No need for action.” (Dpa)

Comment from Sebastian Siebertz: Naive or brazen

Oliver Bierhoff is right: you may feel sorry for the current domestic players. What the director of the DFB – either because he does not want it or because he did not understand it – does not point out: Above all, he and the officials of his association caused a bad mood to the national team, as the flagship of the DFB. Business (2006 World Cup, tax evasion, Özil, Grindel, etc.) combined with catastrophic crisis management and a public image which, since Bierhoff came to power, aimed to squeeze the last penny out of ” The Team “- to name just the tip of the iceberg. What the players have failed to do is to surpass the negative headlines of the past few years with good performances and results.

Long test matches, dubious international travel in Corona’s time and competition like the Nations League, the sporting value of which can hardly be grasped, certainly add to the current situation. Complaining about the bad mood around the DFB-Elf only from an athletic perspective, hoping that success on the pitch alone will solve the problems is either naive or brazen on Bierhoff’s part.