The end: Xiaomi abandons the Redmi K30 Pro 5G in China

The latest version of the Redmi K30 Pro brought a new color as a novelty, but unfortunately it won’t be sold for long as the phone has just been discontinued in China. Understand what may have led Xiaomi to take the phone off the market.

The “cancellation” of the Redmi K30 Pro was confirmed by Lu Weibing, who is president of Xiaomi in China and general manager of Redmi.

Weibing has not commented on why the Redmi K30 Pro went out of production, but it is speculated that the device did not appeal to the public like other models in the range, such as the standard Redmi K30 which has a 120Hz LCD screen while this model chose to spend more on a 60Hz AMOLED screen, which has a pop-up camera instead of a pill-shaped hole.

