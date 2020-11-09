Vivo V20 Pro set to hit Indian market in December with more competitive price

In September of this year, Vivo V20 Pro was announced in the Thai market alongside its simpler “brother”, Vivo V20. The device hit the market in the country with a price of 999 14,999 – the equivalent of R $ 2,639 in direct conversion.

Now, according to 91Mobiles reports, the Chinese company’s 5G-enabled smartphone has already gained a deadline to reach the Indian market: according to the report, the device will be available for purchase in India from December. of this year.

Moreover, the portal reveals that the eventual price of Vivo V20 Pro in India will be slightly lower than what has been announced in Thailand: it will reach less than ₹ 30,000 – or R $ 2,182. For comparison, the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE variants are already available in the country and can be purchased for ₹ 24,990 and ₹ 20,990, or around R $ 1,822 and R $ 1,530, respectively.

Vivo V20 Pro comes with some very interesting specs and support for 5G connection. Discover its main characteristics

Processor: Snapdragon 765G Octa-core up to 2.4 GHz RAM memory: 8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Video card: Adreno 620 5G support: Yes Display: 6.44 inch AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels Rear camera: 64 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp Front camera: 44 Mp + 8 Mp Recording: 4K Battery: 4000 mAh

So far, there is no information about the arrival of the device in the markets of other countries.

