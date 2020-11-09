Mibro Air Smartwatch with great discount in AliExpress

Mibro is a brand of Zhenshi Technology, invested by Xiaomi and Longqi and is one of the main members of the Xiaomi ecological chain. Its aim is to provide wearable technology that is easily accessible and a good example of this is the Mibro Air Smartwatch, which brings many features and costs little. Better yet, this smartwatch is for sale on AliExpress.

The Air Smartwatch can usually be found around R $ 350 on AliExpress, but currently it offers a 45% discount, which brings the price down to less than R $ 200. And with the MIBROAIR coupon, it will be even cheaper, which makes the profitability of the watch even more interesting. Below we list its main features so that you can see if the Mibro Air Smartwatch is a good buy.

Mibro Air smartwatch

Affordable price, but high quality. The Mibro Air has a one-piece formed metal body, after more than ten CNC sanding and polishing, the metal surface is sprayed with 280 fine sand and is equipped with exquisite vacuum galvanizing process. The watch body has toughness with high scratch resistance, beautiful appearance and good texture.

It has a high resolution color screen with a 1.28 inch TFT panel and makes great use of the front area with 95% utilization. Your screen can be seen clearly in bright light or in the dark, preventing the loss of important information.

To navigate the system you just need to use the rotary menu, everything is controlled by taps. The processor adopted by Mibro ensures a good response speed to commands. And if you’re tired of the standard watch look, you can toggle between different downloadable watch face options and even tweak them leaving them to your face.

Mibro Air offers 12 options for monitoring physical activity, indoor and outdoor exercise options including walking, tennis, soccer, cycling, yoga and free training. Everything is monitored in real time and displayed on the watch screen every time you lift your wrist.

There is a heart rate sensor that monitors 24h with a smart algorithm that even identifies small changes in heart rate. Mibro Air also monitors the quality of your sleep by analyzing your body movements at night. From there, he’ll give you suggestions on how to improve the quality of your sleep.

The watch works perfectly with the “Mibro Fit” app, which can record different body data in real time. Heart rate, number of steps, sleep and other data. You can also use the app to set various clock settings.





The Mibro Air smartwatch comes with a 200mAh battery to provide up to 25 days of standby time or 10 days of use with all features enabled. There is IP68 certification to ensure water and dust resistance.

And in addition to all the functions mentioned, there is also an alarm, time, music control, sedentary alert, customizable shortcuts, timer and stopwatch.

It is compatible with phones running Android 5.0 or later, as well as iPhones with iOS 10 or later. Both the watch and the Mibro Fit app support Portuguese.

Technical specifications:

Model: XPAW001 Body dimensions: diameter = 42mm, thickness = 9.2mm Strap size: width = 20mm, unfolded length 248mm Weight: 40g Material: metal + abs + rubber Display: 1.28 inch TFT screen Definition: 240×240 pixels Battery capacity: 200 mah Charging: magnetic charging cable Bluetooth version: v5.0 Sensor: heart rate ppg bio and g sensor

Offer on AliExpress

The Mibro Air smartwatch can be found on AliExpress with a price tag of around R $ 350, but it is offered for a limited time with a 45% discount, so its price is just under R $ 200 and Delivery is always free. in Brazil with delivery scheduled for early December. Will you miss this chance to have a good smartwatch at a low price? Just go to the link below to check out the promotion.

Don’t forget to use the MIBROAIR promotional coupon to get an even bigger discount and buy the watch for around R $ 180 (without tax).

