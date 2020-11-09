Oppo Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition launched in Egypt with soccer player-inspired customization

At the end of July of this year, we saw here that Oppo formalized the Reno 4 for the Asian market, betting on offering a premium mid-range package and 4G connectivity to its consumers.

Now, just over 3 months after its presentation, the device has officially received a new special edition that initially focuses on the Egyptian market: Oppo Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition, which brings customization inspired by the country’s soccer star. who played for the national team. of Egypt and is in the ranks of Liverpool.

With this we have that the new device brings a case that combines a gradient between red and dark gray, also including the photo of the player with his signature and a spelling at the bottom for the footballer’s first name. In terms of cameras, it is possible to observe that the project integrates the same sensors as those of the original Reno 4, that is to say a main 48MP, an ultra-wide 8MP and two other 2MP for the macro. and depth.

On the front we have a 6.4 inch Full HD + OLED display with a pill-shaped notch to accommodate two more cameras, one of which is a primary 32MP and a secondary one with 2MP to perform portrait mode already. known using the device hardware.





As for the device itself, there is no change from the regular Reno 4, being offered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, in addition to 4015mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charge.

One point that changes from the standard version however is the offer of customization elements in the interface, with ColorOS based on Android 10 based on a theme that includes slightly redesigned icons, a wallpaper with the player and the contacts app with Mo Salah’s face as an icon.

Technical specifications

73.9 x 160.3 x 7.7 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor: Octa-core up to 2.3 GHz GPU: Adreno 618 RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Display: OLED Full HD + 6.4 “Front camera: 32MP f / 2.4 + 2MP f / 2.4 Rear camera: 48MP f / 1.7 + 8MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP f / 2.4 macro + 2MP f / 2.4 depth Battery: 4015 mAh with VOOC 4.0 fast charging (30W) Operating system: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 Dimensions and weight: 160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm and 165 g

Price and availability

Already officially available in the Egyptian market, the Reno 4 Mo Salah edition is sold exclusively on the official Oppo website for 6,590 Egyptian pounds, or around 2,277 R $ in direct conversion, regardless of taxes, fees and charges. shipping.

At this time, there is no information about the availability of this model in other markets.

