La Fiorentina part ways with coach Iachini

November 9, 2020

Florence (AP) – After a mixed start to the Italian Serie A season, Fiorentina have parted ways with coach Giuseppe Iachini.

Unfortunately, after detailed analyzes of the new season, the club are of the opinion that the best solution is to change coaches, said the club around ex-Bayern star Franck Ribery. He is followed by Cesare Prandelli, 63, who coached at Fiorentina from 2005 to 2010.

Iachini faced a difficult situation last season after the team reached only tenth place at the end of the season, the club said in a statement. After the seventh matchday of the current season, Florence is in twelfth place. Most recently, the team had against the table-15. Parma Calcio only reached a draw and could only record two wins after seven match days.

