Intel details how Deep Link technology works on laptops with Iris Xe MAX GPUs

As AMD and Nvidia fight for market leadership with their GeForce RTX 3000 and Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, Intel is gradually entering the video card segment with its Iris Xe range.

The company’s first graphics chips to incorporate the new Intel Xe-LP architecture debuted with the launch of the 11th generation Tiger Lake family, followed soon after by Intel’s first dedicated GPU, the Iris Xe MAX.

Rumors 06 Nov

Intel Iris Xe MAX was made official last week, promising to deliver superior performance to rivals like Nvidia’s GeForce MX350. The card brings 96 EU for a total of 768 cores running at 1.65 GHz with 2.46 TFLOP of computing power, accompanied by 4 GB of LPDDR4X VRAM.

Whatever your settings, one of the most interesting features offered by Iris Xe MAX is the Deep Link technology. Available only for laptops with Intel processors, Deep Link essentially integrates the CPU, integrated GPU, and Iris Xe MAX into a single processing package.

This integration allows certain workloads to scale between the three chips in the best possible way, while also sharing resources. The main beneficiaries of the technology would be content creators and developers working with artificial intelligence, being possible for example to render a video using the combined capacity of the two GPUs.

Another notable aspect of Deep Link is Dynamic Power Share which, like its rival AMD SmartShift, redirects power to one of the chips depending on which one is rated the most during heavy-duty tasks. To prove the efficiency of the technology, Intel put a notebook with a Core i7 1165G7 and an Iris Xe MAX GPU to compete with a laptop with Core i9 10980HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

The tests are impressive: When encoding 4K video at 60 FPS AVC to 1080P at 60 FPS HEVC, the combo with Intel Deep Link was 78% faster than the device equipped with Core i9 and RTX 2080. Exclusive for business apps right now, there’s a good chance Deep Link will be available for gaming in the future.

So far, four laptops with Intel Iris X and MAX GPUs have been confirmed, but only the Acer Swift 3X has its details released. There is also no forecast for the arrival of the devices in Brazil, although some are already listed on the national websites of their manufacturers.