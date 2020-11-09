SKY Play launches new features on the platform and announces the most viewed titles in October

After celebrating Halloween with a list of classic movies, SKY announced the most viewed and rented titles in October. In addition, the operator has introduced new features for SKY Play.

Over the past month, post and prepaid subscribers with active recharge were able to access three new platform features: the “Why did you watch …” carousel, to customize content discovery according to each user’s preferences. ; the “Rental” section, with an updated list of films for rent; and a smart search filter by genre, live channel, cast and keywords.

In the ranking of most viewed content in October, the leaders are the adventure feature film “Dolittle”, starring Robert Downey Jr, and the series “War of the Worlds: The Art of War”, exclusive to SKY Play.

In the list of the most praised, the animation “Scooby! The Movie ”is at the top for the second time in a row. You can check out both lists below:

Most viewed content

Dolittle War of the Worlds: The Art of War Bruna Surfistinha Invasion to Secret Service Otage of the Game One Day to Live the White Women Danger on the Mountain Playing with Joker Fire

Most rented content

Scooby! The Luccas Neto movie in: Scooby-Doo’s Treasure Map! Halloween Deep Fear: The Second Attack Crime Tycoons – Crime and Elegant Sky on Fire Amulet Shadowhunter’s Tales Attraction 2: The DCU Invasion Superman: The Man of Tomorrow

How to get there?

SKY Play has a library of over 9,000 on-demand content, ranging from free options depending on the subscription plan to titles that cost between R $ 2.90 and R $ 18.90.

The platform is accessible via Channel 1 on equipment with a recording function connected to the Internet, via the official website or on the mobile phone, via the SKY application. The download links for the latter are available on the sheet below the text.

What did you think of the new features and most consumed titles in SKY Play in October? Join us!

