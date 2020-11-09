Free! Bethesda explains how to update games for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Today we have already seen that Rockstar has released some of its most classic games that will be available for the next generation of consoles from Microsoft and Sony through backward compatibility support for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Now it’s Bethesda’s turn to do the same, and the developer has prepared a list of frequently asked questions and answers about supporting DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online in the Next Generation and how free updates are available. can be done for each console.

In his blog post, the producer explained that while he still has no date for it, The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal will have a free update for Microsoft’s console through Smart Delivery and Sony, directly through the PS Store. Additionally, the company has pointed out that the update will be released for both physical and digital versions of the game.

For those who purchase the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, Bethesda explains that the update will be performed automatically by the Smart Delivery system as soon as the update becomes available. The developer explains that those who have a physical copy of any of the compatible games will need to insert the disc into the console to update and play the title.

For PlayStation 5 owners, the update needs to be done manually through PlayStation Store as soon as the update is released and just like the Microsoft console, the one with a physical copy will need to insert the disc into the console to update. day and read the headlines.

Bethesda also explained that those who own a current-gen physical game and purchase the next-gen digital edition will no longer be able to update the physical copy of the games.

Upgrading games to the next generation will also include DLC and additional content purchased on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, provided the player is using the same account registered at the time of purchasing the aforementioned items.

Backward compatibility

Bethesda stressed that it still does not have a date for the update for both games. However, those who already have a copy of Elder Scrolls Online or DOOM Eternal for PS4 or Xbox One will be able to enjoy the games from day one of release.

However, this service will be limited to the playback settings of the current generation, that is, it will not be possible to take advantage of the new hardware features from the first day that the consoles reach their owners.

Progress files and backups

Finally, the producer clarified that all progress made on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can be transferred to the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, provided the user uses the same PSN and Xbox Live accounts.

In addition, it will also be possible to continue the progress made in the new generation on the consoles of the current generation, that is, if the user buys a PS5 or an XSX / S but continues with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, it will be possible to track backups in both generations. For this, Bethesda explains that there must always be an Internet connection and that sessions are always held with the same accounts.

Finally, the free update system will only be possible on the same platform, that is, those who own one of the two games for Xbox One will not be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or Series S. Likewise, who owns the titles for PS4, they will only be able to update them on PlayStation 5.

For more questions or resources available in the update, visit the FAQ page created by Bethesda at this link.