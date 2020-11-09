Biden vows Americans to last pandemic winters

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden has announced a decisive fight against the corona virus and Americans have sworn hard times.

“We are still facing a very dark winter,” the Democrat said Monday in his hometown of Wilmington in the US state of Delaware. He announced that he would spare no effort in the fight against the pandemic as soon as he was sworn in on January 20.

Biden said despite positive news of the search for a vaccine, it will be months before it becomes widely available. He called on Americans to wear masks. “A mask is not a political statement. But it’s a good way to bring the country closer together. “

US President Donald Trump, who lost in the election last Tuesday, made the wearing of a mask a political issue. When he announced the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks at the White House in April, he added: “I have made the decision not to.” Contrary to the advice of health experts, Trump (74) staged campaign events several times a day with thousands of people – like him – mostly not wearing masks.

During the election campaign, Trump mocked his opponent Biden (77) for his prudence and for his constant wearing of a mask. Trump himself had to be hospitalized with Covid 19 disease in early October. After that, he didn’t call on Americans to be careful – but rather to “not be afraid” of the virus. The president said they had to learn to live with the pathogen. Trump has repeatedly said the virus will go away on its own.

In the United States, with a population of around 330 million, the number of coronavirus infections has exceeded ten million since the start of the pandemic. According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University on Monday, more than 100,000 new infections have been confirmed in the previous five days. More than 237,000 people have been killed after the infection. A majority of Americans have questioned Trump for months as having poor crisis management.

Biden first met on Monday with his new board of experts, which is to shape his government’s policy in dealing with the pandemic. “I will be informed by science and experts,” he stressed. The council is headed by former government and academic experts. Biden appeared in Wilmington against a blue background labeled “Office of the President-elect” and “Covid-19 Briefing.”

Biden has made it clear that he is working to play a US leadership role in the global fight against the corona pandemic. “Because we know we will only completely defeat Covid-19 if we beat it everywhere, my panel of experts also includes global health professionals so that we can restore global leadership in the fight against this pandemic,” said he declared.

Biden announced a comprehensive plan to fight the crown in the United States. The aim is to give priority to the protection of particularly vulnerable groups. He named blacks, Latinos and people of Asian descent who have been hit harder by the pandemic than others. All Americans should have free access to a vaccine, the president-elect promised.

Biden held a mask to cameras when he appeared. While working on a vaccine, the mask remains “the most powerful weapon against the virus,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you voted for. Where you were before election day. Your party affiliation, your political opinion does not matter. We can save tens of thousands of lives if only everyone wears a mask for the next few months. “

The President-elect said, “Maybe we’ll save the life of the person putting a shelf in your local grocery store, maybe we’ll save the life of a member of your religious site, maybe we’ll save the life of a teacher of your children. Maybe we’ll save your life. Please wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. “

In the Trump administration, however, the corona virus continues to spread to the upper floors. Housing Minister Ben Carson tested positive, the ministry confirmed on Monday. There was initially no information on his condition. Carson was on election night Tuesday last week at a White House event with more than 150 attendees. Last week Trump’s chief of staff Mike Meadows was infected.