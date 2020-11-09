Another process! Google Play and Google Pay under investigation in India for monopoly

Over the past few months, we have seen in the tech market the expansion of talks about the centralization of power of companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google, which would hamper free competition, being the main voice in this regard. of the struggle in the European Union and also in the United States.

Now another process has emerged to bother Google a bit, being initiated by the Competition Commission of India (ICC) in India to investigate the market dominance of the Play Store and Google Pay virtual wallet, to verify d ‘possible abuses and the domain of the two solutions.

According to the publication of MediaNama, the main objective is in particular to question the invoicing of 30% of fees on the values ​​exchanged in the Play Store, which harms the developers because of the centralization of the means of payment without offering ‘alternatives.

This commissioning becomes more imposing when you consider that the Play Store is now considered the main application store for Android devices, while solutions like Huawei’s AppGallery continue to seek to gain space on the market in motion to detach itself from American embargoes.

In addition, there is also mentioned in the process when talking about Google Pay the requirement that manufacturers bring installed as part of Google Mobile Services (GMS), prioritizing their own solution when looking for the term “pay”, being first displayed in place of Paytm or Phonepe, prioritizing Google Pay ads and promoting the own solution in the “User Choice”, “Editor’s Choice” and “tabs” Top free applications “.

For now, the process is still in the early stages, which means that it will still be necessary to deepen the understanding of what is happening in the Google Store, to collect locations from both Google and possible damages and more, so that there is only one concrete decision.

Either way, it’s more of a legal problem for Google to heat up and spend on lawyers around the world.