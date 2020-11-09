Corona case in the Czech team

Prague (AP) – Ahead of the test match between the Czech national soccer team and Germany on Wednesday in Leipzig, a player tested positive for the corona virus.

The Czech Football Association announced that he had left the team’s hotel in Prague and quarantined himself before having any contact with his colleagues. The name of the person concerned was not disclosed.

National coach Jaroslav Silhavy will travel to Germany with a squad of 25 players. A second round of corona tests is scheduled for Tuesday. In the Nations League matches between the Czech Republic and Scotland and Slovakia in September and October, several regular players were absent due to positive test results.

Among the 26 nominees originally for the international match in Leipzig, three Bundesliga professionals: Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, Hertha BSC midfielder Vladimir Darida and FC Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek.