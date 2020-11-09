Nvidia Game Ready 457.30 WHQL driver arrives with support for AC Valhalla and Black Ops Cold War

The week is very busy with the launch of the new generation of consoles and, consequently, a series of new titles. To prepare its GPUs for the news of the coming days, Nvidia has just published its latest Game Ready driver for GeForce GPUs.

Starting with issue 457.30 WHQL, the main highlight of the update is the addition of support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a new game from the popular Ubisoft action franchise arriving tomorrow, and Call of Duty: Black. Ops Cold War, the next title in the FPS series that continues, as the name suggests, during the Cold War era.

Another big news is the implementation of Nvidia Reflex support in Destiny 2, with the promise of reducing order times by up to 49%. In addition, the pilot improves the Black Desert SLI profile and adds G-Sync compatibility to four new monitors, namely:

Acer ConceptD CP3 (CP3271U V) ASUS XG27AQ MSI Optix MAG274QRF Xiaomi Mi 245 HF

As always, there are still fixes for several flaws, such as the drop in performance that eventually occurred during Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay on RTX 3000 cards, flashes that occurred on the internal screens of the Laptop after returning from sleep mode or after a period with the screen turned off and an issue that caused the screen to go black when enabling HDR and G-Sync on 8K displays with Ampere GPUs.

The Nvidia Game Ready 457.30 WHQL driver is now available for download through GeForce Experience. For those who prefer, it is also possible to download the new driver via the official Nvidia website, via the following link: