Sony says PS5 will support PS Now and its games won’t have region locks

We’re only ten days away from the official arrival of the PlayStation 5 in Brazilian stores and the start of deliveries for those who bought Sony’s next-gen console during the presale period. In view of this, the Japanese gaming giant released today, November 9, a huge list of frequently asked questions and answers about the new device.

In the published material, the company clarifies a subject that can be very well received by the gaming community: games for the PS5 will be free of blocking by region. This means that if a game officially releases in Japan, Brazilian players will be able to enjoy it without major issues, even if there is no official and specific release for Brazil.

In addition, the Japanese company also explained that its next-generation console will support the PlayStation Now cloud gaming service. This will allow PlayStation 5 owners to access an even larger catalog of older games than expected. initially, as PS Now allows access to certain PlayStation 4 games as well as PS3 and PS2.

Sony initially announced that most of the over 4,000 PlayStation 4 titles can be played normally on PlayStation 5 and also revealed a list of ten games that will not be backward compatible.

In addition, Rockstar – developer of GTA and Red Dead Redemption – also gave details on how support for some of its major old and current games will work on both Sony’s new generation and new consoles. from Microsoft.

The PlayStation 5 will arrive in Brazilian stores from November 19.