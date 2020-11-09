Trump fires Secretary of Defense Esper

Washington (AP) – Outgoing US President Donald Trump sacked his Defense Minister Mark Esper shortly after the lost election.

In a harsh sentence, the US president announced on Twitter: “Mark Esper has been fired”, but thanked him for his service. The office is to be taken over by Christopher Miller. Miller was previously director of the National Counter Terrorism Center.

Rumors of Esper’s dismissal had been going on for months. However, such a step was expected in the aftermath of the election, especially if Trump won.

There have been tensions between the president and the defense minister since the summer. The context was protests against racism and police violence, in which Trump portrayed himself as an extremist and threatened to end the unrest in the country with much needed military force. To do this, he should have activated the “Insurrection Act” of 1807, which allows the US president to deploy the US military nationally under certain circumstances.

Esper had spoken out against using the US military to stop the unrest and had clearly moved away from Trump. He described such a measure as a “last resort” which should only be used in “the most urgent and worst situations”. The fact that the outgoing Pentagon boss is so publicly at a distance from the country’s commander-in-chief is extremely unusual and has apparently not been welcomed by Trump. US media reported at the time, citing Trump’s environment, that he had previously raised the issue of a replacement.

There were also disagreements over how to deal with, among other things, the Confederate flag, which was central to the racism debate in the United States. Esper had ordered that the flag be banned from military installations. However, he had avoided an open confrontation with Trump by waiving an express ban on the flag. NBC had previously reported on Thursday that Esper had prepared a resignation because he had long been expected to be fired after the election. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman had dismissed the report, saying the minister had no intention of resigning and had not been invited to resign.

Rumors of a possible dismissal of Esper and other government officials following the election persisted to the end. The “Axios” news platform reported in late October that Trump wanted to fire FBI Federal Police Chief Christopher Wray, CIA Foreign Intelligence Director Gina Haspel, and Esper in the event of an election victory.

Trump’s tenure was marked by layoffs and resignations from the government. Esper had succeeded James Mattis as head of the Pentagon, who resigned in December 2018 due to a disagreement with Trump.