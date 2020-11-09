China launches first 6G satellite into Earth orbit for commercial testing

The implementation of the 5G network around the world is not yet complete and China has already sent its first satellite for a 6G connection into orbit around the Earth. The man-made celestial object was sent aboard the Long March 6 rocket along with 12 other satellites. The flight left the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, China, and is expected to mark the start of studies with a new generation of connection for the future.

It is important to note, however, that this launch is of an exceptionally commercial nature and the Chinese artificial satellite will only be used for test and research communication purposes.

According to experts, the next generation of connection could use high frequency terahertz waves capable of producing speeds several times faster than the 5G connection. Dr Mahyar Shirvanimoghaddam, University of Sydney, explained that 6G can reach speeds of up to 1 terabyte per second.

However, it should be noted that, while promising, experts warn that it is still too early to start talking about the next generation of connectivity and that, still, the telecommunications industry has not yet reached any conclusions on possible specifications of the new technology. .

Meanwhile, companies and governments around the world are still fighting over which companies can help implement the 5G network in each region. Romania’s prime minister, for example, has previously said his country will reduce China’s involvement in setting up the connection due to possible threats to national security.

In return, South Korea has said it will not bow to American pressure and prevent the company from negotiating in the country. The Brazilian government still faces a stalemate, but it should side with the US government in the dispute.